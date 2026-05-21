Ele Animations to bring feature film ‘Mahaprabhu Jagannath’, the first chapter of their Sanatan Universe

The journey of the television series Jay Jagannath that began with millions of views per episode on the Pogo channel is officially taking a monumental leap to the silver screen.

After capturing the hearts of children and families nationwide with their smash-hit television series, Odisha’s Ele Animations is scaling up its original IP into a grand, multi-lingual theatrical feature film titled Mahaprabhu Jagannath. Toonz Media Group is set to distribute the upcoming feature film.

Planned for a massive pan-India release across 300+ screens in Hindi, Odia, and Telugu through a strategic collaboration with Cinepolis, this cinematic milestone serves as the official foundation for an even larger vision: the launch of the Sanatan Universe. Rooted in rich devotional storytelling and Indian cultural imagination, the feature film is designed as a wholesome family entertainer that seamlessly blends world-class animation with profound spiritual wisdom.

Mahaprabhu Jagannath takes a deep dive into the sacred lore of Lord Jagannath, presenting a treasure trove of cultural lessons and timeless values. Tailored beautifully for younger audiences through vibrant, child-friendly visuals, the narrative maintains a deep emotional accessibility that ensures a heartwarming, magical experience for adults and kids alike. Moving far beyond the boundaries of traditional television animation, it is a grand cinematic celebration of faith, heritage, and divine adventure.

Reflecting on the vision behind bringing this divine saga to the silver screen, Ele Animations founder Durga Prasad Dalai said, “Our journey began with a vision to bring the divine stories of Mahaprabhu Jagannath to every household through animation. After seeing the overwhelming love our series received, taking this to the big screen was the natural next step. This film is not just about entertainment; it’s about passing on our rich heritage and values to the next generation in a way that is fun, engaging, and visually stunning.”

He further mentioned, “Mahaprabhu Jagannath is just the first chapter. It lays the cornerstone for our grander vision: the Sanatan Universe. We are building an interconnected cultural ecosystem that goes far beyond cinema, spanning TV, music, education, and even immersive experience destinations in Puri.”

This ambitious cultural ecosystem aims to position Indian spiritual storytelling as a premium, global creative proposition. The roadmap even includes exploring immersive experience destinations starting in Puri, a dedicated devotional music label, and a live-stream channel from the Puri Jagannath Temple for global devotees.

Ele Animations is mapping out a long-term franchise roadmap, with another major cinematic project planned for the next Rath Yatra cycle. Their upcoming slate includes Mere Bhole, an animated children’s series inspired by Lord Shiva, alongside interconnected stories around beloved deities like Lord Hanuman, Lord Ganesha, Goddess Kali, and Goddess Durga. Additionally, the studio will introduce modern, creative formats to make the profound teachings of the Vedas and Upanishads accessible to younger generations.