Aichi Nagoya International Animation Film Festival begins accepting competition entries

Aichi Nagoya International Animation Film Festival (ANIAFF), has started accepting submissions for its feature film competition for the 2026 edition, inviting animated works from filmmakers around the world.

The festival will take place from 13 to 18 November in Nagoya, Aichi Prefecture, Japan. The submissions were opened on 13 May, 6pm Japan time (JST) and will continue until 17 August, 11:59 pm JST.

ANIAFF aims to become a leading global platform for animation by promoting animated works and supporting the growth of animation culture and industry worldwide, with a creators first philosophy.

All types of animated feature films are eligible for submission, provided they are 40 minutes or longer and completed during or after January 2025. Films must include English subtitles, and all required rights and permissions for music, characters, images, and videos must be cleared before screening at ANIAFF.

Selected films at ANIAFF will compete for three main awards. The Grand Prix includes a prize of 1,000,000 yen and a Gold Shachi trophy, the Director’s award offers 500,000 yen and a Silver Shachi trophy, while the Audience award carries 200,000 yen and a Red Shachi trophy. The Shachi is a mythical creature with the head of a tiger and the body of a fish.

Filmmakers can submit their entries by completing the application form on the official ANIAFF website or through FilmFreeway.