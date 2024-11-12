TelevisaUnivision and Ánima Kitchent to bring ‘Cleo & Cuquin’ to Mexico

Independent European animation company Ánima Kitchent has partnered with Mexican media company TelevisaUnivision to bring the animated preschool series Cleo & Cuquín to Mexican audiences. The collaboration will introduce young viewers to the first two seasons of the show along with a collection of musical clips and the popular “Discover & Explore” episodes.

Known for its family-friendly, adventure comedy content Cleo & Cuquín (78 x 7’) will air on TelevisaUnivision’s Channel 5, four days a week, from Monday through to Thursday in 30-minute segments. TelevisaUnivision will launch a comprehensive promotional campaign that includes strategic digital and social media initiatives as well as live mentions on popular talk shows. In addition, the Mexican media company will be the official licensing agent for the Cleo & Cuquín brand in Mexico, handling and overseeing merchandising, product collaborations and brand partnerships.

The Cleo & Cuquín series was based on the highly successful Spanish children’s brand The Telerin Family from the 1960s, which accompanied millions of children in Latin America and Spain at bedtime for decades. The series consisted of 52 episodes, each seven minutes long, which, at its premiere on TV channels, enjoyed being the #1 series in the preschool category in Mexico, Spain, and several Latin American countries. Simultaneously, traditional nursery rhymes were produced and published on YouTube and due to the huge success of the children’s songs, especially featuring Cuquín, a new animated series starring this lovable character was created.

TelevisaUnivision consumer products director Maura Romo shared, “This beloved show allows us to bring Mexican families high-quality entertainment, filled with values and fun for the youngest members of the household. We are proud to reconnect audiences with the adventures of Cleo and Cuquín, and we are confident that these beloved characters will continue to be part of special moments in every home. We are especially excited that Televisa Consumer Products will serve as the licensing agent in Mexico, allowing us to offer new experiences and products inspired by Cleo & Cuquín for our viewers, reinforcing our commitment to delivering quality entertainment to Mexican homes.”

Ánima Kitchent’s international sales & co-production director Miguel Aldasoro added: “Cleo & Cuquín has always been a favourite among Mexican audiences, and we believe its relevance remains as strong today as it was at its debut. We are confident that both new viewers and long-time fans will enjoy everything we have in store for this endearing brand.”