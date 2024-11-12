Figment Studio Unveils Southeast Asia’s Most Advanced Virtual Production Stage with ROE Visual

In a groundbreaking collaboration, Supreme Studio, The Studio Park, and StageFor have unveiled Southeast Asia’s most advanced virtual production studio, powered by ROE Visual LED panels. This high-caliber facility, with an investment of 200 million baht (approx. $6 million), is set to attract both local and international film and advertising productions, aiming to rank among the top five production studios in Asia. Operating under the slogan “Your Imagination is our Stage,” Figment Studio embodies the seamless fusion of expertise and innovation.

Figment Studio is the result of a partnership between industry leaders, each contributing unique strengths. The Studio Park, known for housing Thailand’s largest sound stage across its sprawling 216-rai site in Samut Prakan, has long been favored by Hollywood productions. StageFor Co., Ltd. contributes its expertise in XR and virtual production, while Supreme Studio Co., Ltd, pioneered the introduction of cutting-edge virtual production technology in Thailand and Southeast Asia.

The main stage at Figment Studios spans an impressive 28m by 5m, using ROE Diamond DM2.6 panels, and a 6m by 3m ceiling equipped with ROE Carbon CB3.75 panels, delivering an unparalleled immersive visual experience. The facility also integrates world-class technology such as Brompton Technology’s Tessera LED processing, enabling seamless 2D and 3D workflows that utilize advanced systems like Unreal Engine, Stype, Redspy tracking, and OptiTrack motion capture.

Ms. Nattha Neleptchenko, CEO of Supreme Studio Co. Ltd., proudly highlighted the company’s role in introducing this technology to Southeast Asia. Supreme Studio’s cutting-edge studio has already made a significant impact, being featured in high-profile commercial shoots and major films, such as The Greatest Beer Run and Thai Cave Rescue. “With the combined strengths of the three companies involved in this partnership, we are confident that Figment Studio will be ranked as the top virtual production facility in Thailand and will soon become one of the top five in Asia,” Ms. Nattha emphasised.

This significant investment in Figment Studio not only strengthens Thailand’s film industry but also positions the country as a leading hub for virtual production. Thailand’s Minister of Tourism and Sports, Mr. Sorawong Thienthong, hailed the launch of Figment Studio as a pivotal moment for the nation’s film industry. He highlighted that the introduction of advanced virtual production technology, which represents the future of global filmmaking, will enable Thailand to emerge as a key international destination for film production. The government is thrilled to support this development, as it not only enhances the country’s film sector but also drives economic growth and boosts tourism.

With several major projects, including productions for Netflix and FX Networks, already completed this year, Figment Studio is poised to push the boundaries of virtual production in Thailand. “ROE Visual is honored to be part of this exciting collaboration, supporting Figment Studio in its goal to become a leading destination for local and international productions. We believe this partnership will inspire filmmakers and content creators to explore new horizons in visual storytelling, further solidifying Thailand’s role as a global hub for cutting-edge film and production technology.” says Grace Kuo, Sales Director at ROE Visual.