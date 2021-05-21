‘Teletubbies’ and GLAAD to celebrate 2021 pride month with ready-to-rave fashion collection

Wild Brain’s Teletubbies is partnering with GLAAD, the world’s largest LGBTQ media advocacy organization to support 2021 Pride month in June with the release of its first ever Teletubbies fashion collection for adult fans.

Teletubbies Love Pride collections

The sales of the collection will benefit GLAAD to support its culture-changing work to accelerate acceptance for the LGBTQ community.

WildBrain chief brands officer Michael Riley said, “The Teletubbies have always embraced their own offbeat quirkiness and sense of style. This Pride Month, we’re celebrating that ‘love who you are’ spirit through our collection of ready-to-rave fashion that makes Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa and Po very proud. We’ve taken the most iconic elements fans know and love about the Teletubbies and designed a playful Collection with fashion flair that we hope fans will love to wear this Pride Month and all year-long.”

Teletubbies Love Pride collections

The collection features themes such as Big Hugs, Big Love and Teletubbies Love Pride with custom graphic treatments, prints and cues from the Teletubbies, such as their signature colors and antennae shapes.

The collection is inspired by 90s street wear including a bucket hat, sling bag, muscle tee and tube socks, as well as a limited quantity of bespoke, made-to-order two-piece suits.

GLAAD senior director John McCourt said, “This Pride Month, the iconic Teletubbies brand is celebrating the importance of self-expression and acceptance in a unique and uplifting way, while giving back to create change. Proceeds from this collection will support GLAAD’s culture-changing programs, including our work to expand LGBTQ images and inclusion in kids’ and family programming.”Fans and consumers can shop the Teletubbies Pride Collection at www.teletubbiespride.com or by visiting @TeletubbiesHQ on Instagram and Twitter.