DC announces ‘Injustice: Gods Among Us’ animated movie

DC has announced that its next direct-to-video feature will be based on the popular fighting game Injustice: Gods Among Us.

On Wednesday the announcement came via press release for the upcoming Batman: The Long Halloween, Part Two. That film’s release will include a bonus feature of the first trailer for the Injustice film.

Batman: The Long Halloween, Part Two is all set to launch at digital marketplaces on 27 July 2021 and in stores on 10 August 2021.

Here’s the official synopsis the Batman movie:

Inspired by the iconic mid-1990s DC story from Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale, Batman: The Long Halloween, Part Two continues as the Holiday Killer is still at large and, with Bruce Wayne under the spell of the venomous Poison Ivy, Batman is nowhere to be found. Liberated by an unlikely ally, Bruce quickly uncovers the real culprit: Poison Ivy’s employer Carmine Falcone. The Roman, his ranks decimated by Holiday and his business spinning out of control, has been forced to bring on less desirable partners – Gotham City’s rogues’ gallery. In the meantime, Harvey Dent is confronting battles on two fronts: attempting to end the mob war while also dealing with a strained marriage. And, after an attack that leaves Harvey hideously disfigured, the District Attorney unleashes the duality of his psyche that he’s strived his entire life to suppress. Now, as Two-Face, Dent decides to take the law into his own hands and deliver judgment to those who’ve wronged him, his family and all of Gotham. Ultimately, the Dark Knight must put together the tragic pieces that converged to create Two-Face, the Holiday Killer, Batman and Gotham City itself.

Injustice saga has had various sequels and spin offs; it evolved from comics to video games, and now finally after five years, we will get to witness it in an animated movie form. The Injustice: Gods Among Us could be an adaptation of the comics rather than the games, or even an entirely new story set within this DC Universe.

Launched in 2013, Injustice: Gods Among Us tells us the story of Superman who was tricked by the Joker into killing his pregnant wife Lois Lane. Five years later, a deranged Superman now rules the entire world. The Justice League crosses dimensions to take down this insane version of the Man of Steel.

After murdering the Joker, Superman then continues to execute criminals as he grows more and more corrupt. Five years after that, Superman has formed the One Earth Regime to enforce global peace, but many of DC’s most famous superheroes, led by Batman, have banded together to oppose the regime.

No other details surrounding this movie, including the plot, voice cast or release date, are available at this time.