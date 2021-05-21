‘Rambo’ and ‘Die Hard’ come together as action heroes crossover in the ‘Call of Duty’ franchise

Some heroes die hard. Others draw first blood. The most action-packed community event ever for Call of Duty starts today with two of the most iconic ’80s movie franchises of all-time, Rambo and Die Hard, coming to Warzone, Black Ops Cold War, and Call of Duty: Mobile. For a limited time, fans can take on the role of ultimate survivor Rambo (rights via STUDIOCANAL) or the unwitting hero John McClane, as they drop into Verdansk, survive all-out combat in Nakatomi Plaza, battle across Black Ops Cold War Multiplayer maps from Standoff to Nuketown ’84 and more.

“Call of Duty, Die Hard, and Rambo coming together in this fresh new way is an amazing combination of franchises, tailor-made for our fans. This limited time crossover celebration allows players to star as some of entertainment’s most iconic action heroes within Call of Duty.In addition to adding Rambo and John McClane, we’re giving our players new weapons, gear, missions, modes, and even a Die Hard-inspired location like Nakatomi Plaza. We’re incredibly excited to offer thrilling content and experiences for Warzone, Black Ops Cold War and Call of Duty: Mobile,” said Call of Duty general manager Johanna Faries.

Starting today, the limited time Call of Duty ’80s Action Heroes content includes new playable iconic Operators across all platforms, new film-inspired points of interest and missions in Warzone, new limited-time modes in Black Ops Cold War and Warzone, a themed multiplayer mode in Call of Duty: Mobile, plus new ’80s themed weapons, cosmetics and more.

In addition to the new Rambo and Die Hard themed content available, there’s also a load of exciting new content live beginning today in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War as part of the Season Three Reloaded celebration, including a new 6v6 multiplayer map Standoff; new Multi-Team Multiplayer map Duga; and new Multi-Team Elimination mode; as well as new operators, weapons and more. Plus, today’s mid-season release also features an entire slate of new Black Ops Cold War Zombies Outbreak content, including a new main quest for the first time in Outbreak, a new encounter with the fearsome Orda roaming the Ural Mountains and a host of new secrets and surprises to discover.

This ‘80s Action Movie limited time crossover event and Season Three Reloaded follows Call of Duty’s continued momentum across the franchise, including surpassing more than 100 million players to date in Warzone and more than 500 million downloads of Call of Duty: Mobile worldwide, based on Activision internal estimates.

Call of Duty and its titles are published by Activision, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Activision Blizzard, and developed by studios (in alphabetical order) Activision Shanghai, Beenox, Demonware, High Moon Studios, Infinity Ward, Raven Software, Sledgehammer Games, Toys for Bob, and Treyarch. Call of Duty: Mobile is free-to-play on Android and iOS devices. Call of Duty: Mobile is developed by Tencent Games’ award-winning TiMi Studios.