‘FreeFire’ team Total Gaming Esports disqualified for violating rules at ‘Free Fire’ City Open

Picture courtesy: Inside esports

Indian Free Fire Team, Total Gaming Esports has been disqualified while playing in the Garena Free Fire tournaments. After the registration period got over for the Free Fire City Open, teams competed in the qualifiers where everyone had to wait for the team list to be out for all cities. Garena announced the competitive ruling against multiple teams including Total Gaming Esports for breaking rules and regulations of the tournament.

Free Fire Esports India took their official Facebook page to announce the list of defaulter teams and players that got disqualified from the event. After, the top 3000 teams were shortlisted from the Free Fire City Open FFC Mode. Garena began with a more in-depth verification process according to the competitive ruling.



The investigation found that two players from Total Gaming Esports – TGFozyBhai and TGBala participated in the Free Fire City Open FFC Mode multiple times. Both the players were part of teams Total Gaming Delhi and FOMZYvai. As a result, both teams and players were disqualified from FFCO due to the violations of the Free Fire competitive ruling.

A total of eight cities will be featured in the event, through which the players could register for the event. The cities are as follows -Ahemdabad, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Vishakhapatnam. FFOC has a massive prize pool of Rs 60 lakhs.