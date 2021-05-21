Beta release date of ‘Destiny 2’ Cross-Play declared

On the launch day of Destiny 2’s Day of the Splicer, some players got access to cross-play, all thanks to a bug. However the bug was quickly fixed to get the new season up and running. In the latest blog post, Bungie announced the Destiny 2 cross-play beta which is scheduled for next week.

A new Vanguard Strikes Cross-Play Beta playlist will be open for all players in Destiny 2 from 25 to 27 May 2021. Players will be matched across PlayStation, Xbox, Steam, and Stadia in this playlist. During this beta, the development team will be studying data and testing the upcoming cross-play system for Destiny 2.



The cross-play beta will only be limited to this matchmade playlist and players will be restricted from sending invites or making fireteams across different platforms. Players who achieve three strikes in the Vanguard Strikes Cross-Play Beta playlist will get a Stars Crossed emblem as a reward.

Destiny 2 started its new season, Season of the Splicer. It brings new weapons, exotics, armour, matchmade activity, and more. The much-loved Vault of Glass raid from the original Destiny, which will be added tomorrow at 10:30 PM IST. Bungie has also added a transmog system for Destiny 2 called Armour Synthesis, which has been a lightning rod of criticism. Besides these, Season of the Splicer will bring over 30 new and reprised legendary weapons as well as new armour sets.



Destiny 2 Season of the Splicer will be operational until 24 August 2021.