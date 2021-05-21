Epic Games reveals their new mystery game ‘NBA 2K21’

This week, Epic Games recently announced its smashing new free game. NBA 2K21 is being initially given away for free, with the promotion running for a week before it expires on 27 May. The basketball game will then be replaced with yet another mystery game which will be available till 3 June. It is a chance to grab while it’s still free.



The Epic Games Shop is known for giving away a lot of free games, and the amount Epic paid for each free game on its store from September 2018 to September 2019 has been disclosed too. Gaming enthusiasts are also waiting for the Epic Games Store Mystery Game and have been trend searching, “Epic Games next mystery game” and “Mystery game leak”.

Before the game was officially announced, on 19 May HypeX revealed, “NBA 2K21 might be this week’s Free Game on Epic Games Store.” HypeX has not revealed the source of this information.

Epic Games website states: “NBA 2K21 as the latest release in the world-renowned, best-selling NBA 2K series. With exciting improvements upon its best-in-class gameplay, competitive and community online features, and deep, varied game modes, NBA 2K21 offers one-of-a-kind immersion into all facets of NBA basketball and culture – where Everything is Game.”

The website has also listed another edition of the game called NBA 2K21 Mamba Forever Edition which will include 100,000 Virtual Currency, 10,000 MyTEAM points, MyTEAM packs, digital items for the player’s MyPLAYER, and more! No launch date has been mentioned.

As for next week’s release, it stands to reason it’ll likely be something equally as big. NBA 2K21 is now available for free from 20 to 27 May till 8:30 pm.