The birthday party of Talking Tom is now live. From today until 11 August 2023, players can join the festivities in My Talking Tom 2 through a special in-game birthday event.

As part of the celebration, players will receive a giveaway of 100,000 in-game gold coins to enhance their gaming experience.

During the in-game birthday event, players are invited to join Talking Tom’s Pets in preparing a surprise birthday party for him. Set in Talking Tom’s cozy house, the birthday event is divided into five stages, each offering a different experience. Players will engage in activities like cake decorating, confetti making and gift wrapping. As they complete each stage, they will earn event tokens to spend on rewards, including a special birthday outfit for Talking Tom. Players can use the promo code TOM100 to receive an additional 100 event tokens.

In addition, the entire gameplay will be completely unlocked and all the items in the game, such as food, clothes and furniture will be more affordable than ever before.

“In celebration of Talking Tom’s 10th birthday, we wanted to create an unforgettable experience for our players,” said Outfit7 CEO Xinyu Qian. “The in-game birthday event and the 100,000 gold coin giveaway are our way of expressing gratitude to our loyal players who have supported us throughout the years. We hope they have a fantastic time celebrating with Talking Tom, and enjoy the exciting rewards we have prepared.”