Google group manager Joseph Mills announced that the company has amended its mobile software marketplace policy to let application developers include digital assets like NFTs into their games through its Play app store.

Mills said that as part of the policy modification, applications must be “transparent with users about tokenised digital assets and that developers aren’t allowed to promote or glamorise any potential earning from playing or trading activities.”

Apps that do not adhere to the Real-Money Gambling, Games and Contests policy of Google Play or do not meet the eligibility conditions are also prohibited from accepting payment for chances to win prizes, including NFTs. “This includes, but is not limited to, offering mechanisms to receive randomised blockchain-based items from a purchase such as loot boxes,” said Mills.

Due to such restrictions, certain businesses in this field could be prevented from misleading NFT newbies into thinking that purchasing these tokenised assets will lead to enormous profits.

According to Mills, this new move will also enable Google Play applications and games to reinvent “traditional games with user-owned content to boost user loyalty through unique NFT rewards.”

As a small number of developers are testing out the new policy ahead of its widespread distribution to all developers on Google Play later this year, the firm thinks customers will start seeing in-app and gaming experiences later this summer.