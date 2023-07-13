Starlight Gaming, a subsidiary of Softstar Entertainment Inc., launched its much-anticipated battle royale role-playing game (RPG), Raider Six.

Tailored for Indian audiences, Raider Six was developed in more than a year’s time. The game was launched on 11 July in the presence of Bollywood actor Siddharth Malhotra, Softstar Entertainment Inc. general manager Yautian Chen and Starlight Gaming COO Laveesh Pandey.

Malhotra made a dramatic entrance on stage while demonstrating in-game actions live during the event with other cosplayers. The launch event was quite engaging for the audience and gamers present.

Sharing his thoughts about the game, Malhotra said, “Raider Six is a fun game to play. The game captures the spirit of Indian culture while providing a unique and exhilarating gaming experience. I can clearly recall my childhood play when I would use my toy rifle and go on grand adventures. It brings back those priceless memories while being a part of this event where gaming meets real-world events.”

The event was graced by Indian gamers and content creators like Kaashvi Hiranandani (Kaash), Saloni Kandalgaonkar (Mili Kya Mili), Payal Dhare (Payal Gaming), Tanmay Singh (Scout OP), Gulrez Khan (Joker ki Haveli) and Raj Verma (Snax). All the gamers and content creators shared their first-hand experience about Raider Six’s gameplay and said that they are excited to create content based around the game.

Siddharth Malhotra and Yautian Chen

Talking about the launch, Chen said, “I’m excited about the launch. India is a big potential market with a large population and progressing technology is a huge opportunity for us. As Indians love action games, we decided to launch Raider Six which incorporates Indian culture in it.”

Elucidating about the game’s updates and upcoming features, Pandey said, “The game is still evolving, we have included Indian monuments and places like India Gate, Himalayas apart from Indian characters. We intend to launch the character Captain Vikram on Independence Day and have similar plans for other festivals as well like Dussehra, Diwali. We plan to incorporate all the high points of Indian calendar events. All this makes us confident that the game will be loved by the Indian audience.”

Adding further about the game’s future pipeline, Chen added, “From July to October, we have major updates planned and the game is going to become a lot better. The game is now only 70-75 per cent completed but it’ll be completely ready by the end of this year with more updates rolling out.”

“As we have kept the update interval short – about 45 days, we plan to provide concrete and meaningful updates like new features and elements to the game and not just bug fixes. This makes us hopeful that the players will be hooked to the game. We are also going to launch esports mode in the game in the next couple of months which will enable players to participate in tournaments,” Pandey said about upcoming in-game updates.

He also explained the game’s win condition and what makes it unique, “The gameplay is not much different from the existing games in the market. The primary difference between Raider Six and other games is the win condition. Unlike other games, in Raider Six, the player not only has to kill opponents but has to collect a maximum number of Element U and evacuate from the map.”

Chen revealed that the company is planning to launch three more games in different genres by the end of next year.