Studio 100’s comedy-adventure CGI series Vegesaurs (20 x 5’) made its UK debut on CBeebies recently. Along with being broadcasted on the channel’s Discover & Do zone in a weekday morning slot, the series will also stream on BBC iPlayer.

This new show aimed at preschoolers is produced by independent Australian studio Cheeky Little Media in association with the Australian Broadcasting Company (ABC), France TV and Studio 100. Season two with 20 more episodes is currently in production and set for delivery in the summer of 2023.

Vegesaurs debuted on ABC Australia in May 2022, averaging more than one million viewers per episode and ranking among the Top Five children’s programs in Australia. The show premiered in Europe on France TV in October 2022, and further international broadcasters on board for this series include SVT (Sweden), YLE (Finland), LTV (Latvia), MTVA (Hungary), Knowledge TV and Radio Canada (Canada).

In July 2023, master publisher Macmillan Children‘s Books will set its book program in motion, led by picture books that bring the series’ characters to life on the printed page, followed by story board books in the autumn.

To establish an extensive UK licensing program, Studio 100 Media appointed the agency Brands With Influence (BWI) last autumn. BWI is already in negotiations with a range of licensees covering various categories for this brand.