Jump.trade – the marketplace and platform of the 360° digital collectible enablement company GuardianLink – has introduced the NFT (non-fungible token) drops for its first NFT racing game, the RADDX Racing Metaverse.

RADDX is expected to include elements like high-octane races, cop chases and tournaments. The game will offer elements like garages, customisable cars and decals, and other additions and embellishments that will enhance the gameplay.

The RADDX Racing Metaverse NFT drops will feature multiple collections that include the Super Loot – a blind-purchase box, three auctions, the metaverse land NFT blind purchase called the Landbox, and an exclusive Super Loot Box that can be bought for one dollar on the purchase of other boxes.

A novel feature of the game is the real estate options it opens. The Digital LandBoxes will have buildings and other structural elements that can double up as advertising spaces. Each unit of land in RADDX Racing Metaverse is priced at $1599 and the land can be upgraded with buildings that can host advertisements. The hosting of advertisements will serve as a revenue generation mechanism for the metaverse land investors in the RADDX ecosystem.

GuardianLink COO Kameshwaran Elangovan said, “The metaverse land in the RADDX Racing Metaverse will be a revolution in the field of advertising. This will be one of the most innovative methods to advertise and we believe that this will be one of the spearheads of making metaverse advertising mainstream! We expect a lot of big brands to market presence in a place where there is an abundance of engaged GenZ audience!”

Currently, India is at the top in adopting NFT games, with 34 per cent of the 400 million Indian gamers already introduced to the concept, and more than 11 per cent of the Indian gaming population is willing to try NFT games in the future. This game comes at a time when NFTs are experiencing an energetic resurgence in the market, with India especially presenting itself as a lucrative epicentre for blockchain/NFT games.