Here’s good news for all adrenaline junkies who love Stephen King’s IT universe. As a prequel to the IT chapters, a new series is under production at HBO Max.

The upcoming show Welcome To Derry (working title) is based on King’s IT novel and expands the vision established by filmmaker Andy Muschietti in the feature films IT and IT Chapter Two.

“This prequel will expand the IT storytelling canvas and bring fans deeper into the terrifying, mesmerising town of Derry,” said HBO Max original content head Sarah Aubrey.

The series has been developed for television by Andy Muschietti, Barbara Muschietti and Jason Fuchs (IT Chapter Two, Wonder Woman, Argylle).

“As teenagers, we took turns reading chapters of Stephen King’s IT until the thick paperback fell to pieces. IT is an epic story that contains multitudes, far beyond what we could explore in our IT movies. We can’t wait to share the depths of Steve’s novel, in all its heart, humour, humanity and horror,” said Muschietti siblings.

“I’m excited that the story of Derry, Maine’s most haunted city, is continuing, and I’m glad Andy Muschietti is going to be overseeing the frightening festivities, along with a brain trust including his talented sister, Barbara. Red balloons all around,” said King.

“To be able to return to the world of my all-time favourite horror novel and help build upon the singularly brilliant cinematic universe created by Andy and Barbara is more than the opportunity of a lifetime, it’s a dream come true — or, maybe more appropriately, a nightmare,” said Fuchs.

IT prequel, Welcome To Derry is produced by HBO Max and Warner Bros. Television (WBTV). Fuchs will write the teleplay for the first episode, based on a story by Andy, Barbara and Fuchs. Fuchs and Brad Caleb Kane will serve as co-showrunners on the project. Andy will direct multiple episodes of the series, including the first episode.