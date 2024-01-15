In a forward-looking stance, Indian animation studios are gearing up for an eventful 2024 with an extensive list of plans. Ranging from venturing into new service projects and crafting in-house intellectual properties (IPs) to embracing the latest technological innovations through experimentation and implementation, these studios are poised for a year of growth and innovation.

Expanding horizons and staying ahead of trends

Mumbai-based Assemblage Entertainment aims to diversify its offerings by exploring 2D animation and gaming. “Simultaneously, we’re delving into game engines like Unreal, crafting hybrid formats and pioneering workflows,” said Assemblage Entertainment CEO Arjun Madhavan. “These expansions align with our vision to stay at the forefront of industry trends, continuously innovate and provide unique and engaging experiences to our audience.”

As for Toonz Media Group, along with having original content in the pipeline, it is “also now trying to take informed decisions on our original content by using data-driven technologies, while ensuring that the creative side of the operations is not restricted by anything,” said the company’s CEO P Jayakumar.

Arjun Madhavan

Reliance Animation Studio CEO Tejonidhi Bhandare outlines a comprehensive agenda for 2024. “In 2024, we will be focused on diverse content creation, adopting cutting-edge technologies, exploring global collaborations, investing in talent development, embracing sustainability practices, conducting market research for audience engagement, adapting to industry trends, brand building through effective marketing, maintaining high-quality production standards, and ensuring sound financial management,” he shared.

“We’re constantly looking for new ways to improve the entertainment value of our content,” said Green Gold Animation founder & managing director Rajiv Chilaka. In 2024, the studio is “looking at ways to connect with our audience better, maybe through events or online platforms.”

Anticipated projects and developments in 2024

Charuvi Design Labs (CDL) has detailed plans for the upcoming year, including the creation of TV content, completion of two short films, development of multiple pilots for various platforms. “In addition to these, we will continue our work in the museum, art/installation, and graphic media space, with the launch of some graphic novels,” said CDL founder Charuvi Agrawal.

Digitoonz – known for its services to international projects like BBC’s Doctor Who and Disney’s Rise Up, Sing Out – is set to make a bold move into original content in 2024. Founder and CEO Vikas Kumar enthusiastically shared, “We have original content we have been working on for the past years, and 2024 is the year we unveil our creative endeavours to the world.”

Saffronic too has “some exciting projects coming up in collaboration with Trioscope, Mindshow and WildBrain and few other potential projects with partners which cannot be revealed at this time,” said the studio director Prabhakar Sambandan.

Green Gold Animation – and let’s just say the whole of India – is eagerly awaiting the release of its first live-action movie Chhota Bheem and the Curse of Damyaan in May 2024, under the newly inaugurated Chilaka Productions banner. The feature film is based on the studio’s much-loved IP Chhota Bheem.

“We are actively developing a slate of original content for future release,” said Chilaka. “Additionally, we’re in collaboration with a few international partners on some exciting projects and are expecting to deliver the content in the coming year.”

Assemblage, which entered into a partnership with global VFX and animation company Cinesite in 2022, has VFX projects too in its pipeline. “Currently, we lead the VFX production for a significant epic period drama and have collaborated with Cinesite to bring top-tier VFX to local film and TV in India/Asia,” said Madhavan.

As for the animation department, Madhavan shared, “We are excited to share updates on two prominent global animated feature films that are underway: Stitch Head and Sneaks. Stitch Head, is a comedy feature film directed by the talented duo of Steve Hudson and Toby Genkel. The collaboration involves Aniventure, Gringo Films, and Fabrique d’Images, bringing together their creative expertise and is anticipated to be completed by the year 2025.

Sneaks takes audiences on a thrilling adventure through the vibrant streets of New York City. The film is produced by Len Hartman, Gil Cloyd, Laurence Fishburne, and Helen Sugland. Rob Edwards and Chris Jenkins, are at the helm of this exciting project.”

P Jayakumar (first from right) at European Film Market 2023 showcasing Toonz’s upcoming projects

Toonz’s Jayakumar shared, “We are working on some exciting projects including original IPs including Little Emma, which is set to release in Q1 2024. Pierre the Pigeon-Hawk, Santa On A Panda and Bartali’s Bicycle are other important feature film projects which are in the pipeline.”

While the Indian animation industry anticipates major service projects and collaborations, the spotlight remains on homegrown IPs. And Zebu Animation Studios founder & creative director Veerendra Patil encapsulates the collective industry sentiment, stating – “The main goal for the upcoming year would be – IP content from India, for the world.”

As the industry charts its course for 2024, these plans underscore a collective commitment to innovation, creativity, and the cultivation of original content that resonates both nationally and internationally.

This marks the third segment of our comprehensive year-end review on the Indian animation industry.

Read about:

India’s animation landscape in 2023: Resilient growth and project milestones

2023 Reflections: Indian animation industry’s AI integration, transformative tech, and expectations from government