The latest edition of Bengaluru GAFX is right around the corner. The animation, visual effects, games & comics (AVGC) event GAFX 2024, organised by the Ministry of ITBT, Karnataka and ABAI will be held in the city from 29 to 31 January 2024 at the Lalit Ashok, Bengaluru.

With a focal theme of “Augmented Intelligence: Powering AVGC,” Bengaluru GAFX will bring together the AVGC industry for a congregation of knowledge exchange. The event will see the industry, academia and government come onto a common platform to deliberate the learnings, trends, challenges and future roadmap of their sector and continue Karnataka’s leadership in powering holistic growth and development of AVGC in India.

“As pioneers in the formulation of India’s first AVGC policy and initiative, Karnataka continues its leadership in this rapidly growing sector and has been the home to the world leaders in the AVGC space having left an indelible trail of success and awards on the world stage,” said Govt. of Karnataka Electronics, Information Technology & Biotechnology and Rural Development & Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge. “It is our vision that Karnataka becomes the skilling epicentre for the global AVGC community as we provide a career pathway through the establishment of more incubators and accelerators in this sector. Bengaluru GAFX is a key convention for us to propagate our plans and schemes to promote our ever-expanding vision in this sector.”

“The sessions at Bengaluru GAFX 2024 shall celebrate the enormous successes of the past year and identify new vistas of growth and opportunity for the holistic growth and development of AVGC in India,” said Technicolor India country head and ABAI president Biren Ghose. “Packed with multiple conference tracks, masterclasses, student competitions, e-sports competition arena, B2B networking sessions, an exhibition track and much more, Bengaluru GAFX is a must-attend event for anyone involved with imagery, animation and simulation and with the new tech in the audio-visual space has applications in several new areas. Above all ABAI members have helped build an ecosystem taking India’s prowess in storytelling and entertainment to become a recognised “soft power” from India to the world.”

In the decade-plus of Bengaluru GAFX, several global giants including Walt Disney Animation, Nickelodeon, Paramount, DreamWorks Animation, Netflix, Rockstar Games, Electronic Arts, Ubisoft and many others have chosen Bengaluru as their production and programming hub for their creative technology activities. The city has become home to the best talent in the country and has made significant contributions to bring an increasing global work share in the creation of games, movies, and episodic content for these media and entertainment majors among many others.

The event’s past editions have left an indelible impact on the industry, drawing over 4,500 attendees, over 120 companies and featuring a spectrum of activities from live conferences to student competitions. With the participation of 40 plus colleges, the event featured 18 live conferences, 45 panel speakers, 10 virtual sessions, and 30 virtual speakers across the world, with renowned speakers from Epic Games, MPC, Gamitronics, Hombale Groups, The Mill, Technicolor Games, Rockstar Games, Electronic Arts, Netsport Media and many more.

As Bengaluru GAFX gears up for its latest edition, it aligns strategically with the launch of the Karnataka AVGC and Extended Reality (AVGC-XR) Policy 3.0 (2023-28). Karnataka, renowned as India’s IT hub, is a dominant force in the AVGC-XR sector, commanding a robust 20 per cent share of the Indian media and entertainment industry.

The state boasts over 300 specialised AVGC studios and a workforce exceeding 15,000, providing a solid foundation for industry growth. Education is pivotal, with Karnataka housing five animation institutes, three visual effects institutes and 12 gaming-focused institutes. Initiatives like Digital Art Centers in 27 colleges and an AVGC Finishing School further bolster the state’s commitment to nurturing talent.

This policy endeavours to position Karnataka as a global innovation leader in AVGC-XR technologies, create a robust talent pool, generate 30,000 jobs and foster sustainability within the AVGC industry. The policy’s strategic pillars, spanning skill development to global market access, resonate with the core discussions expected at Bengaluru GAFX, making the event pivotal for shaping the future of AVGC in Karnataka and beyond.

This edition of Bengaluru GAFX will witness a speakers comprising industry veterans and thought leaders – including the winners of multiple Oscars, British Arrows, VES Awards, Cannes Golds and prestigious Indian awards.