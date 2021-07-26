‘Star Trek: Prodigy’ trailer and cast revealed by Paramount+ at Comic-Con

Star Trek: Prodigy’s first trailer has debuted the return of Captain Kathryn Janeway and revealed the release date. The animated series will see Orange is the New Black star Kate Mulgrew voice a holographic version of her iconic Star Trek: Voyager and Star Trek: Nemesis character.

Revealed at Paramount+’s Trek-tacular San Diego Comic-Con at Home panel, providing animated insights into the debuts of Prodigy and the second season of Star Trek: Lower Decks, the teaser introduces us to the unlikely alien heroes of the show, who discover the abandoned experimental ship U.S.S. Protostar in the Delta quadrant and decide to take it as their own way to explore the stars.

Rylee Alazraqui, Brett Gray, Angus Imrie, Jason Mantzoukas, Ella Purnell, and Dee Bradley Baker have joined Kate Mulgrew on the voice cast of Paramount+’s upcoming all-new animated kids’ series. Mulgrew (Star Trek: Voyager) reprises her Kathryn Janeway role as Janeway, now a starship’s built-in emergency training hologram in the series, which takes place in the year 2383, after the events of Star Trek: Voyager, and in the Delta Quadrant.

Star Trek: Prodigy is created by Emmy Award winners Kevin and Dan Hageman (Trollhunters and Ninjago) and produced by Nickelodeon and CBS Studios’ Eye Animation Studios. Award-winning director and producer Ben Hibon (Codehunters) will direct, co-executive produce, and serve as the creative lead on the new series; Aaron Baiers also serves as co-executive producer.

Here’s the official synopsis: The CG-animated series Star Trek: Prodigy is the first “Star Trek” series aimed at younger audiences and will follow a motley crew of young aliens who must figure out how to work together while navigating a greater galaxy, in search for a better future. These six young outcasts know nothing about the ship they have commandeered – a first in the history of the Star Trek franchise – but over the course of their adventures together, they will each be introduced to Starfleet and the ideals it represents.

With the addition of Prodigy, the entire Star Trek Universe will now be available to stream on Paramount+: current and upcoming seasons of the original series Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Picard, the animated series Star Trek: Lower Decks, and the upcoming Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. The library will also include all 726 episodes from the six classic Star Trek series and a selection of Star Trek films.

Prodigy brings in a new generation of Star Trek characters to introduce kids and newcomers to the franchise alike to what the series has always been about.

The series will premiere this autumn on Paramount+ and Nickelodeon.