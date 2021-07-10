San Diego Comic-Con 2021 is back and here’s what you should look out for

San Diego Comic-Con 2021, held online for the second consecutive year, is set to take place from 21 to 25 July. Also called @Home, the San Diego event is considered one of the most important in the pop scene, responsible for bringing the main news from the world of series, movies and comics. Due to the pandemic, the event organizers chose the virtual format.

Paramount’s Snake Eyes: G.I. Origins will open this year’s digital convention, with a cast panel scheduled to kick things off on 23 July. Disney’s Marvel Studios and Warner Bros’ DC films both opted out of presentations this year, so we won’t be hearing any further news about their film slates.

Though Marvel and DC Comics won’t be promoting their upcoming films, a slew of other high profile properties are scheduled to be featured during the virtual event, including Star Trek,Tuca & Bertie, Rick and Morty, and Dragon Ball Z, among others.

Netflix appears to be filling in a few of the gaps in the pop-culture scene with a geeked line-up that includes Masters of the Universe: Revelation, The Fear Street trilogy, and The Last Mercenary, amongst many others. The panels include appearances from the creative minds and stars of these shows and movies, so you may want to start your virtual planning now.

If you’re interested in attending the event virtually, we have all the details below, including the time schedule. The list entails the must-see panels.

Here you go:

(Please note that the timings mentioned are as per PT)

21 July

1:00 pm-2:00 pm: Unmasking Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins

23 July

10:00 am-11:00 am: Dragon Ball Z

10:00 am-11:00 am: Paramount+: Peak Animation with the Star Trek Universe, The Harper House, and Stephen Colbert presents Tooning Out The News

11:00 am-12:00 pm: Amazon Panel

11:00 am-12:00 pm: Tuca & Bertie

12:00 pm-1:00 pm: HBO Max & Cartoon Network Studios: Adventure Time: Distant Lands

12:00 pm-1:00 pm: Marvel Comics: X-Men

12:00 pm-1:00 pm: Netflix Geeked: Masters of the Universe: Revelation

1:00 pm-2:00 pm: Crunchyroll Virtual Industry Panel

2:00 pm-3:00 pm: Star Wars: The High Republic

3:00 pm-4:00 pm: Batman: The Long Halloween, Part Two

3:00 pm-4:00 pm: Duncanville

4:00 pm-5:00 pm: Netflix Geeked: Fear Street Trilogy

4:00 pm-5:00 pm: Rick and Morty

24 July

10:00 am-11:00 am: HBO Max and Warner Bros. Animation: Looney Tunes Cartoons

11:00 am-12:00 pm: Simpsons Season 33

1:00 pm-2:00 pm: Fear the Walking Dead

2:00 pm-3:00 pm: The Walking Dead: World Beyond

3:00 pm-4:00 pm: Central Park

3:00 pm-4:00 pm: Netflix Geeked: The Last Mercenary

3:00 pm-4:00 pm: The Patrick Star Show

3:00 pm-4:00 pm: The Walking Dead

4:00 pm-5:00 pm: Family Guy

5:00 pm-6:00 pm: American Dad

5:00 pm-6:00 pm: Netflix Geeked: Lucifer

25 July

10:00 am-11:00 am: Doctor Who

12:00 pm-1:00 pm: DC’s Legends of Tomorrow cast conversation and sneak peek

1:00 pm-2:00 pm: Dexter

2:00 pm-3:00 pm: Netflix Geeked: Army of Thieves

3:00 pm-4:00 pm: Bob’s Burgers

How to watch Comic-Con 2021?

Comic-Con@Home is completely free and can be viewed from the comfort of wherever you are, as long as you have a reliable internet connection. Any panel you’re interested in attending can be added to your Google Calendar and will include a link to a video stream that will premiere at the time listed.

There are a bevy of TV show panels on the lineup, which will be streaming for free via YouTube.

We hope our compilation of all the major film and TV-related events will help you sort out what you wish to see.