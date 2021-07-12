Krafton thanks fans as ‘BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA’ records 34M players within a week

Krafton, the South Korean video game developer, has announced that BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA has surpassed 34M registered users within a week after its release. This number was achieved only via Google Play.

Krafton rolled out BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA for Indian users on the second of this month. A testament to the popularity and the hype behind the game, BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA has recorded 34M registered users, a peak of 16M daily active users, and 2.4M peak concurrent users.

Its rankings on Google Play have noticeably increased upon its launch, ranking first among ‘Top Free Games’. It is currently maintaining its ranking at number one

The game is also garnering tremendous attention on social media channels. BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA’s Launch Party held on the 8July via its official YouTube channel had a concurrent viewership peak of around 500,000 on the first day.

Krafton, BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE Division head Wooyol Lim, expressed his appreciation saying “We would like to thank our users in India for their support. We are committed to bringing new and more entertaining contents to BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA to bring greater joy to our fans and players.” and added, “With BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA as a start, KRAFTON hopes to grow and further develop together with India’s video gaming and esports industry”

KRAFTON plans to host BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA esports tournaments to expand its BATTLEGROUNDS IP further in India. Moreover, the company is committed to contributing to the growth of the game industry and esports ecosystem in India through strategic investments.