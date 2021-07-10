Netflix’s ‘The Witcher: Nightmare Of The Wolf’ gets a new teaser and release date

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf released a new trailer during Netflix and CD Projekt Red’s WitcherCon, as well as a release date of 23 August.

Netflix launched their live-action The Witcher franchise in late 2019 and introduced subscribers around the world to Henry Cavill’s Geralt of Rivia, a skilled monster hunter known as a Witcher. The Witcher‘s first season is one of Netflix’s biggest hits ever, so it was not a surprise when the streamer began developing more content based on this universe.

The movie is directed by Han Kwang II and written by Beau de Mayo, who both serve as producers as well, along with Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, the showrunner of The Witcher. Nightmare of the Wolf is animated by Studio MIR, the studio behind Netflix’s Voltron: Legendary Defender and The Legend of Korra.

Here is the official Netflix logline: “Before Geralt, there was Vesemir — a cocky young witcher who delights in slaying monsters for coin. When a dangerous new power rises on the Continent, Vesemir learns that some witchering jobs are about more than just money.”

Hissrich provided more details about the anime during WitcherCon. She confirmed the movie will show the sacking of Kaer Morhen, which is where Witchers in the School of the Wolf get trained. Vesemir is one of the leaders of the School of the Wolf in the source material, but he likely won’t have that poison yet in this movie since he’s described as “a swashbuckling young Witcher.” Vesemir is far from the mentor who trains Geralt, but the anime movie will give viewers a chance to learn about his origin and see him grow into that man.

Since Nightmare of the Wolf centers around Vesemir, the Witcher who trained and mentored Geralt of Rivia, the film will set the stage for events to come in the flagship series. There’s no word yet whether Kim Bodnia, who plays Vesemir in season two of The Witcher, will also be voicing the character in this animated prequel.

The Witcher universe is rapidly expanding on Netflix. During WitcherCon, Netflix also announced that The Witcher season two will arrive on the streaming service later this year on 17 December.