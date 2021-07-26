A Stark Production, WildBrain and Infinite Studios to co-produce fourth season of ‘The Deep’

A Stark Production and WildBrain, together with Singapore’s Infinite Studios, are teaming up to co-produce the fourth season of the global hit animated series, The Deep.

Commissioning broadcaster ABC in Australia has greenlit 13 new half-hour episodes alongside the Australian Children’s Television Foundation’s Mediacorp, and with the support of Screen NSW bringing the total number to 65 half hours.

International broadcaster partners CBBC (UK), WildBrain’s Family Channel (Canada), Super RTL (Germany) and SVT (Sweden) have already committed to broadcast the new season, building on the incredible success of the show to date.

A Stark will handle scripting, storyboarding and design, and original music score, with WildBrain managing editorial, directors, voice recording and post-production on the new episodes. Infinite Studios will oversee layout, animation, VFX, lighting and composition.

Previous seasons of the internationally successful show have been sold to over 130 markets. The Australian Children’s Television Foundation handles distribution rights for Australia and New Zealand with Infinite Studios managing rights for Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Vietnam, Myanmar, Brunei, Cambodia, Laos and China. WildBrain oversees sales for the rest of the world.

ABC head of children Libbie Doherty said, “The Deep is an iconic ABC ME series, and we are delighted to announce the next installment of the Nekton family’s epic underwater adventures. Our loyal fans have been patiently waiting for the next adventure full of non-stop thrills, amazing marine life and, of course, the inimitable spirit and humour that The Deep is famous for. We express our heartfelt thanks to all our local and global financing partners who are joining us again for more adventure.”

“We’re excited to set sail once again with the Nekton family in another action-packed season of The Deep, which is steeped in the mysteries of the ocean, the uncovering of myths and legends, the discovery of incredible sea creatures and, of course, where the Nektons will again cross paths with old friends and foes. We’re thrilled by the demand we’ve received for a fourth season from both established fans and networks around the globe,” asserted A Stark production CEO Avrill Stark.

Adding to this, WildBrain television VP channels and curation Katie Wilson said, “The Deep continues to go from strength to strength on Family Channel, constantly captivating its loyal fan base as well as drawing in new viewers, thanks to its graphic-novel pedigree and compelling storylines. We’re very happy that more thrilling underwater adventures are on the way and excited by what’s in store for the Nekton family in season four.”

“The characters and ecological messages in The Deep resonate strongly with Infinite and MediaCorp, and we are excited to partner with A Stark Production and WildBrain in a new season of this beloved franchise, incorporating in season four elements from our region that showcase its marine biodiversity and legends linked to our rich maritime history,” commented Infinite Studios CEO Mike Wiluan.

Mediacorp head of English audience Sapna Angural said, “We are thrilled to be partnering with some of the most prominent names from across the globe on this exciting journey to bring the fresh new season of The Deep. This collaboration underscores the value we continue to place on content collaborations, and we are confident in the capabilities of Singapore’s creative team in delivering local stories that will resonate with the local and regional audience.”

In season four of The Deep, after searching for generations, the Nekton family has finally found the fabled city of Lemuria, unlocking secrets and tantalising mysteries. The Nektons had given up on ever seeing their loved ones again – but now they have hope. Now their most important search begins. While encountering more legends and myths, pirates and leviathans, the Nektons will explore The Deep – in search of their family.

Developed for a truly global audience of eight to 12-year-olds, The Deep is based on the Aurealis, an award-winning graphic novel series, which was created by multi-award-winning, best-selling comic book author and playwright Tom Taylor and co-creator artist James Brouwer (Justice League Beyond), and published by Wolfgang Bylsma and Skye Ogden’s Gestalt Comics.