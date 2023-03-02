On 25 April, the third season of the animated series Star Trek: Lower Decks will be released on DVD, taking fans of the Star Trek franchise back into the universe. It will also be accessible digitally and on Blu-ray.

Star Trek: Lower Decks is an American adult TV series following a group of low-ranking Starfleet officers who do the Federation’s least appealing tasks.

The U.S.S. Cerritos crew promises to take fans on a wild voyage both onscreen and off. Along with the 10 episodes of season three, the DVD release will also have over 45 minutes of supplementary material like audio commentaries from cast and crew, a look behind the episodes and more.

Emmy award-winner Mike McMahan has developed Star Trek: Lower Decks. The first episode aired in August 2020 while the most recent season debuted on 25 August 2022.

Star Trek: Lower Decks is set in the late 24th century, when Earth is a member of the multi-species United Federation of Planets. The program centres on the exploits of the lower deckers, or the starship’s lowest ranked officers. The story follows the crew of the U.S.S. Cerritos, one of Starfleet’s less significant starships. The group explores the cosmos in an effort to get in touch with other alien species.

The cast of the show includes Tawny Newsome as Beckett Mariner, Jack Quaid as Brad Boimler, Eugene Cordero as Sam Rutherford, Noël Wells as D’Vana Tendi, Dawnn Lewis as Carol Freeman, Jerry O’Connell as Jack Ransom, Gilliam Vigman as T’Ana and Fred Tatasciore as Shaxs.