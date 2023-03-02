The Demon Slayer movie is coming to the USA on 3 March!

In just 24 days, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba – To the Swordsmith Village smashed box office records in Japan, earning over USD 72 million, exceeding its USD 50 million budget relatively quickly during its domestic release.

The first movie in the franchise, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train also broke box office records grossing over $506.5 million worldwide even though it was released during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. It also became the second highest grossing film in Japan in 2020.

Since its debut, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba has enjoyed tremendous success, gaining a sizable fan base. The tale follows a young boy named Tanjiro who turns into a demon slayer to avenge the deaths of his family and find a cure for his sister, who has been transformed into a demon.

Following Tanjiro, Nezuko, and their comrades as they head to the Swordsmith Village to get their swords mended, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba – To the Swordsmith Village continues where the anime left off. They meet new allies and enemies along the journey, which sparks fierce combat and stirring revelations.

Fans of the anime have been raving about the action-packed, emotional trip the film takes them on since it opened in theatres in Japan. With its release in America, fans are gearing up to watch the movie on the big screen.