Paper Boat Apps, a subsidiary of Nazara Technologies, launches its own animated show Captain Kidd & Friends.

The series is the company’s animated-content debut. It is streaming on YouTube Kids as well as the preschool app Kiddopia which is created by Paper Boat Apps itself.

The show stars app mascot Captain Kidd and his friends who try new things, solve problems and go on amazing adventures.

Created in the form of 10-minute episodes ideal for toddler viewing, Captain Kidd & Friends celebrates behaviours such as sharing, cooperating, resolving conflict, turn-taking and showing consideration for others’ feelings. Every episode — with its own independent storyline and conflict-and-resolution scenario — teaches new skills and good habits.

Providing insight into the thought process behind the show, Kiddopia co-CEO and co-founder said, “Our goal is to make world-class early education more accessible by placing the tools of learning within every child’s reach. While our app is great for teaching preschoolers skills such as math, language, coding, creativity and self-expression, we hope our web series can do the same with soft skills such as social skills, values, and good manners. The Kiddopia app promotes learning through interactive activities. Captain Kidd & Friends promotes learning through stories.”

Kiddopia users are huge fans of the app’s mascot Captain Kidd. This spurred the team to create a show dedicated to the super pup. Kidd is a hero who empathises with his neighbours and friends and helps them in their times of need. His best friends and greatest strength – Chris, Brionny, and Dee – show kids the true meaning of friendship.

The series launch provided a significant push to the company’s merchandise business as well, selling out Captain Kidd plush toys mere days from launch.