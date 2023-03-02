9 Story Media Group has entered into a development deal with Earth Rangers to create a new animated comedy series for six to nine year olds. The teams are also working on a six-episode serialised podcast (6 x 8-10 mins).

Earth Rangers is the largest youth conservation organisation in the world, committed to empowering a new generation of environmental leaders. Established in 2004, it has over 350,000 members and alumni across Canada and recently announced its expansion into the US. The organisation is active with in-school offerings and provides educator resources and professional development.

“Earth Rangers has always strived to meet kids where they are – our live school assemblies, award-winning podcast and mobile app have successfully done that and we see this series as the next big piece of the puzzle,” said Earth Rangers president Tovah Barocas. “The passion and commitment of kids for protecting the environment never ceases to amaze me – creating a series that mirrors those qualities back to them through compelling characters and humour is guaranteed to resonate.”

Talking about the partnership, 9 Story development VP Karen Fowler said, “It’s a blast developing this animated workplace comedy as part of our vision. Our podcast mini-series will be an appetiser for the show and capitalises on Earth Rangers’ already significant and dedicated audience.”

9 Story Media Group president & CEO and Earth Rangers board member Vince Commisso said, “We know from our experience working on Wild Kratts over the last decade, that kids are inherently passionate about the environment from an early age. Our goal with this partnership is to reach a slightly older audience and help maintain this passion for animals and the environment.”

Mark Steinberg (Hotel Transylvania, Big Blue, Numb Chucks) and story consultant Nelu Handa (Run the Burbs, Baroness von Sketch Show, Odd Squad) are the head writers. Handa was recently selected as a participant of the CBC-BIPOC TV & Film Showrunner Catalyst program. The development is being led by Karen Fowler (Rosie’s Rules, The Electric Company, Scout and the Gumboot Kids, Dot) out of the Toronto studio.