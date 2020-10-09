Robert Kirkman’s superhero series ‘Invincible’ reveals first look

Robert Kirkman’s superhero comic Invincible is being adapted as an animated series. Amazon Prime Video will be launching the eight-part series in 2021. The first trailer for the show has been released by the streaming site.

Amazon ordered the series from The Walking Dead’s Kirkman, Cory Walker and artist Ryan Ottley. Co-created by Kirkman and Walker, Invincible is an adult animated superhero series that revolves around a 17-year-old Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun), who’s just like every other guy his age — except his father is the most powerful superhero on the planet, Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons). But as Mark develops powers of his own, he discovers his father’s legacy may not be as heroic as it seems.

Kirkman said that while they will be changing some characters and expanding some roles, it will be “very close” to the comics and will retain the “same flavor”. “All the stuff you want to be there, will be there,” he said.

Invincible will also star Sandra Oh (Killing Eve), Seth Rogen (This is the End), Gillian Jacobs (Community), Andrew Rannells (Black Monday), Zazie Beetz (Deadpool 2), Mark Hamill (Star Wars: The Last Jedi), Walton Goggins (Justified), Jason Mantzoukas (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Mae Whitman (Good Girls), Chris Diamantopoulos (Silicon Valley), Melise (The Flash), Kevin Michael Richardson (The Simpsons), Grey Griffin (Avengers Assemble), Michael Dorn (Star Trek) and Max Burkholder (Imaginary Order).

The series is produced by Skybound, with Simon Racioppa (Teen Titans) serving as showrunner. It is executive produced by Racioppa, Kirkman and David Alpert (The Walking Dead), Catherine Winder (Star Wars: The Clone Wars) with supervising directors Justin and Chris Copeland (Avengers Assemble).