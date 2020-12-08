One Animation’s ‘Oddbods’ hosiery range launches at Zeeman in the Netherlands 

Award-winning content creation, distribution and licensing studio One Animation’s popular preschool brand, Oddbods is heading to apparel retailer Zeeman this month.

Zeeman will launch an Oddbods kids’ hosiery range created by The Cookie Company which features socks and homeboots, across its 500 stores in the Netherlands.

Commenting on this deal, One Animation Business Development SVP Rob Spindley said, “Oddbods has a strong global broadcast presence and a rapidly growing fan-base in the Netherlands. We’re very excited to build upon this success and see Cookie Company’s colourful and eye-catching range of Oddbods products launch at Zeeman – we’re sure it will be a huge hit with fans and also make an ideal gift this Christmas.”

To celebrate the launch, Zeeman will host geo-targeted social media posts highlighting the new Oddbods products, and also promote the range via its website and consumer communications.

The Cookie Company Group MD Sabine Hulsman added, “We’re so thrilled that Zeeman acknowledged the power of the Oddbods brand and is not missing out on the hottest YouTube brand for kids ever! Online content is the future and together with our customer Zeeman, we are on it!”

Oddbods is a globally loved, three-time Emmy Award-nominated, non-dialogue comedy featuring seven adorable, highly unique pals. Together, despite their differences, they survive the perils of everyday life, unintentionally turning ordinary situations into unexpected, extraordinary, and always humorous events. The quirky but totally charming Oddbods celebrate individuality in a funny, warm and unexpected way. After all, there’s a little oddity in everyone!

Oddbods’ innovative app “Oddbods Oddlife”, designed with facial recognition technology to help kids learn healthy habits, has recently been nominated for a Kidscreen Award in the Best Game App – Original category.

Oddbods is available in the Netherlands on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Boomerang, Nickelodeon, Google Play and iTunes. The series continues to enjoy impressive YouTube figures in the market with over 11 million minutes of content a month being watched on the platform, reaching 40.9 per cent of all kids aged two to six in the Netherlands. The existing local consumer products programme also includes Speelgoedland, Texco, Ben Veldkamp and DP Factory.