‘Call of Duty Mobile’ India Challenge joins Airtel India esports tour

NODWIN Gaming recently announced a Call of Duty Mobile tournament, the Call of Duty Mobile India Challenge 2020 with a prize pool of Rs. 6.5 Lakhs. The tournament has now become a part of the Airtel India Esports Tour. The matches will go live on Airtel Xstream and NODWIN Gaming’s YouTube and Facebook handles.

The tour aims at finding India’s best esports athletes through a well-structured national leaderboard of gamers. Players of all these tournaments will be ranked on the basis of their performance and will be rewarded at the end of the tour. A title like Call of Duty Mobile brings flair and diversity to the ecosystem of mobile esports in India.

“Airtel India Esports Tour has provided a splendid opportunity for the gamers in the country to be more than just gamers. It’s a national platform where recognition is immense. And all that one needs to do is perform to his/her level best to reach the top. NODWIN is happy to have the CODM community and its amazingly talented players to be a part of this hall of fame. All the very best to the participating teams for the upcoming cups. Cheers!” said NODWIN Gaming CEO Sidharth Kedia.

The property is driven by invitational tournaments and open cups. The cups are open for everyone to register and participate. There will be a total of four cups for 5v5 and battle royale modes combined for a total prize pool of Rs 6.5 Lakhs. Till now, the first 5v5 cup and the first Battle Royale Cup has been concluded and the registrations for 5v5 cup #2 is underway.

On the other hand, the registrations for Battle Royale cup #2 will be open from 9 to 21 December. The winners of the cups for both the modes will move on to the grand finals set to take place on 28 December.