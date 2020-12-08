Ava DuVernay to develop DC Comics ‘Naomi’ for the CW

Filmmaker Ava DuVernay is collaborating with Arrow writer Jill Blankenship for her next project. The New Gods director is set to develop a small-screen adaptation of recent DC Comics series Naomi for The CW.

The project is based on the 2019 teen superhero comic book series Naomi from writers Brian Michael Bendis and David F. Walker. It was illustrated by Jamal Campbell.

The comics follow the adventures of an American teenage girl who has energy-based powers as well as an ability to transform into superpowered form that granted her incredible strength and other abilities.

The show will focus on a teen girl’s journey from her small northwestern town to the heights of the multiverse. When a supernatural event shakes her hometown to the core, Naomi sets out to uncover its origins, and what she discovers will challenge everything we believe about our heroes.

DuVernay will executive produce via Array Filmworks, in association with Warner Bros Television. Sarah Bremner and Paul Garnes will produce for Array.

In addition to her existing shows Queen Sugar and Cherish the Day, DuVernay recently landed a series order at HBO Max for the series adaptation of the DC property DMZ. She is an executive producer on the Native American family drama Sovereign. She was a part of the Emmy-winning Netflix limited series When They See Us last year. She also won an Emmy and received an Oscar nomination for her documentary 13th.