HyperX chosen as a memory partner for new Acer Predator Orion Desktops

HyperX has announced that it has been chosen as an Acer memory partner for the refreshed Predator Orion desktop series. Working closely to create a premium gaming experience, Acer is HyperX’s first strategic partner to feature 3600MHz high-frequency memory in its Predator Orion 9000 gaming desktop.

“HyperX is excited to be the memory partner for Acer Predator Orion gaming desktops, as we are both committed to offering the best products for gamers. HyperX FURY DDR4 works seamlessly with the new desktops. Through the collaboration, we can deliver the ultimate performance to satisfy every gamer’s needs,” said HyperX sales and marketing VP Larry Gonzales.

HyperX will provide its FURY DDR4 memory for all Acer Predator Orion desktops which is optimized for the PCs to deliver extreme performance and reliability. The next-generation Predator Orion 9000 desktops can be configured with HyperX FURY DDR4 3600MHz memory up to 128GB in eight-channel configurations. Featuring high speed and low latency, the Intel XMP-ready HyperX FURY DDR4 provides a performance boost for the PCs and makes overclocking easier to meet the expectations of all gamers.

“Acer is dedicated to providing top-notch gaming experiences and we are happy to partner with HyperX to offer innovative and powerful memory solutions for gamers. The optimised systems offer gaming enthusiasts performance advantages for playing games and live streaming their battles,” said Acer director of gaming product marketing Peter Chang.

The specification of the extreme overclocking modules listed on this page may be beyond the capabilities of your AMD or Intel system hardware. Careful selection of all system components (e.g. CPU, motherboard, PSU) is required to ensure these modules will function as intended.

These kits are thoroughly tested and verified in the factory to run at the listed speed for XMP Profile 1. As a backup, a 2nd XMP profile at a slower clock speed is included so you can still achieve great performance if your system cannot handle the highest speed XMP profile.