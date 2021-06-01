Nickelodeon’s ‘The Patrick Star Show’ teaser trailer released

The Patrick Star Show is all set to release in July 2021 and you will be able to watch it on the TV channel Nickelodeon. The official channel dropped the teaser trailer of Spongebob Squarepants spinoff series, The Patrick Star Show, and the news has got the fans excited. It is the second spinoff of the original 2D animated series and is expected to garner more attention than the previous two made on the same lines. The first one was Kamp Koral made by Stephen Hillenburg and qualifies as both a prequel and a spinoff of Spongebob Squarepants.

The all-new original animated series, The Patrick Star Show is produced by Nickelodeon Animation Studio. The 2D animated family sitcom involves entertaining escapades of Patrick and his family. They always land themselves in trouble because of the starfish’s wild whims and fancies and it is a treat to watch them overcome the obstacles. A younger Patrick Star hosts a variety show from his television-turned bedroom. His sister, Squidina, takes care of the stuff needed behind the scenes and ensures that his show runs smoothly without any interruptions. She also portrays the role of being the imaginary show’s executive producer. You will come across various other goofy characters in the 13-episode series, including grandfather GrandPat and parents Cecil and Bunny. The best part about the Patrick family is that each one of them supports one another in hilarious, endearing, and fun-to-watch ways.

Bill Fagerbakke will voice the lead character in the soon-to-release series. Tom Wilson, Cree Summer, Jill Talley, Dana Snyder, Tom Kenny, Rodger Bumpass, Carolyn Lawrence, Clancy Brown, and Mr. Lawrence will also lend their voices in the much-awaited series. The Star family’s adventures will be thrilling and it will be exciting to become a part of it one more time. Their bizarre life situations will make the viewers laugh along and Patrick Star’s interviews will bring in cheerful banter, both to the on-screen interviews and for the TV-watching audiences.

Spongebob Squarepants first released in July 1999 and raged the top charts since then. It has dominated the animation series space on TV for almost two decades and boasts a global fan base. Dialogues from the superhit show have become pop culture catchphrases and characters forever etched in memories. The series has a Tony Award-winning Broadway Musical in its kitty, was translated in more than 70 different languages, and seen across over 170 nations. It is undoubtedly the most widely distributed property in ViacomCBS Networks International history. Spongebob Squarepants averages more than 100 million total viewers every month.

The first series spinoff, Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years, premiered earlier this year on Paramount+ and The Patrick Star Show will debut this July on Nickelodeon.