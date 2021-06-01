Nvedia’s gaming flagship GPU RTX 3080 Ti to launch on 3 June

The RTX 3080 Ti is all set to launch on 3 June for $1,199. The RTX 3080 Ti entails 12GB of GDDR6X memory — a 2GB spike from the RTX 3080 and half of what the RTX 3090 gives.

Nvidia says the 3080 Ti will be a new flagship to the RTX 30-series.

In addition to the RTX 3080 Ti, Nvidia also unveiled the RTX 3070 Ti. As per Nvidia, the RTX 3070 Ti offers 1.5x more performance than the previous RTX 3070 Super and includes 8GB of GDDR6X memory. The RTX 3070 Ti will launch on 10 June for $599.

Similar to other cards in the RTX 30 line, both the 3080 Ti and 3070 Ti will support Nvidia’s ray tracing and DLSS technologies. They will also include a hash limit for Ethereum cryptocurrency mining, which Nvidia introduced earlier this month on newly manufactured RTX 3080, RTX 3070, and RTX 3060 Ti cards to try and make them less valuable to those that want the cards to mine Ethereum.

In conjunction with the RTX 30 line, it will be challenging to buy either of these GPUs, with a global chip shortage, raising the prices of the RTX 30-series.

Notwithstanding the price rise, the demand for the GPU is going high.