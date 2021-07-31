Nickelodeon kickstarts friendship day celebrations with month-long campaign

With Friendship Day just around the corner, Nickelodeon has bigger celebration plans with its latest initiative #ToastYourDost. Represented by Nick toons, #ToastYourDost will give its young viewers a chance to celebrate the entire month of August as a massive ode to friendship with banter between friends, pranks, and a whole lot of fun.

Kick starting the month-long celebration from 1 August on Friendship Day and going all the way till 3 September, Nickelodeon will premiere a fun initiative that will see a hilarious and first of its kind #ToastYourDost online awards come to life. The fun awards fueling the friendly and cheeky banter between friends will include categories like Chindi Friend, Selfie Obsessed Soul, Lazy Daizy, Late Lateef, Biggest Bhukkad, Biggest Ditcher and many more. The 12 award categories will give an opportunity to its young viewers to choose a toasting template and add the name of the friend and a reason to toast that dost. All one must do is login onto Nickindia.com and go on to “Toast Your Dost”.

In addition to that, Nickelodeon will also bring to life a fun on-air campaign where millions of kids can watch episodes of their favorite toon BFFs like Rudra, Motu Patlu and Golmaal Jr., and participate in a contest giving them a fabulous opportunity to win cool and coveted gaming consoles. The console is ideal for kids to spend time with their friends and enjoy many fun moments of toasting their dost’s along the way.

Speaking on the initiative, Viacom18 marketing kids TV network head Sonali Bhattachary said, “At Nickelodeon, we celebrate kids and all that is of importance to them. Friendship and all the wonderful emotions that friendship sparks, forms a very pivotal part of kids’ lives. Keeping this in mind, we have curated our initiative, #ToastYourDost that will allow kids to toast their friends all month long and make some fun memories. The unique initiative spans all screens and is full of quirky digital innovations sure to keep kids happy and positive.”

To keep the kids intrigued and burgeon the initiative further, the campaign will leave no stone unturned in reaching out to the kids by running tickers on the channel as well as billboards and digital screens across Mumbai with toast your dost messages from their young viewers. Keeping up with the enthusiasm surrounding the occasion, to drive the attention towards the campaign, the channel has devised a robust digital plan across social media platforms with swipe up games, AR filters, mash-up reels, and gamified stories along with promotions on Voot, Voot Kids, social media platforms and YouTube channels.

As an extension to the campaign, the channel will bring to life specially curated music playlists on friendship across popular music streaming apps. The channel will also host watch parties for kids from across the city showcasing new episodes of Nickelodeon’s most popular shows and characters. With numerous other brand partnerships, the kids’ category leader aims to redefine the meaning of friendship once again in this season of friendship.