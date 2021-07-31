Vishwakarma University introduces new age AVGC undergraduate and masters programs

Skills universities and deemed universities have been realizing the importance of introducing creative arts, media related courses that meet the changing demands of the students, government, Industries and accrediting organizations. Traditional methods emphasize direct transmission of knowledge and maintain these processes through inflexible structures which limit the engagement of learners in innovation, discovery and mental growth. Problem-solving, creative approach and inquiry-oriented approaches on the other hand, offer opportunities for exploring and discovering new avenues of job offers and career.

Ashish Kulkarni

Media and entertainment, animation, gaming, visual effects, film-making have shown significant growth for the past few years. The demand for professional degree courses has increased in this segment. Therefore, many universities started offering degree courses like BFA, BVA and B,Des.

Vishwakarma University in collaboration with Design Media – Industry Partners Spearheaded by Ashish Kulkarni and Sathish Narayanan are offering full time undergraduate and postgraduate programs: B-Des Animation Art & Design Program (four years degree), B-Des Game Art & Design (four years degree program), Media & Communication under which-BVA Visual Effects (four years degree Program), BVA Digital Film-making (four years degree program), MVA Digital Film-making (two years) and M.Des Animation/Game Design (two years).

Ashish Kulkarni said, “The animation, VFX, gaming, comics, AR, VR, MR industry is at a critical phase in India. Animation – VFX has had a successful run for over two decades in India. While for Gaming just over a decade established an unprecedented growth. It is estimated that by 2030 AVGC industry will be about 50 per cent of the total media and entertainment industry in India. Of course gaming, extended reality takes away the lion’s share because of B to C engagement directly. It’s about time that the right blend of art, creativity, and technology in education is offered to have the best outcome.”

Dr. Siddarth Jabade

He continued, “At Vishwakarma University, the vision for excellence through innovation and multi-skills, multi-disciplinary education ecosystem mantra attracted all the major industries to form industry-academia partnerships to offer industry lead programs. These new age programs for students in undergrad and masters will give them a right positioning in the industry. At the same time the industry stands to gain because they get industry ready manpower. I am particularly happy about a great design program for gaming – B.Des Game Art & Design. This is a carefully designed undergraduate program for all gaming career seekers. I wish I was able to take such uniquely designed curriculums while I was at the university.

VU vice chancellor-professor Dr. Siddarth Jabade said, “India is at a juncture where a large population is meeting inroads into higher education every year. Vishwakarma University, Pune is committed to rising to the challenge of providing relevant and need-based knowledge and skills responding to the needs of the industry and society. Meaningful industry collaborations and learning by emphasizing Vishwakarma University have enabled enriched academic and practical experience. The vibrant and enriching teaching-learning culture inspires creativity, innovation and entrepreneurship.”

He further added, “Looking at the growth and demand in the media and entertainment sector, we have launched undergraduate and postgraduate programs in game design, animation, visual effects and film-making in collaboration with Design Media & Edutainment Solutions Pvt ltd. It is spearheaded by Dr. Ashish Kulkarni, a well-known expert in this domain. We see the support of all the industry partners to make VU a truly transformative institution in the life of every young aspirant”.

Sathish Narayanan

Design Media & Edutainment Solutions founder and director Sathish Narayanan commented on the collaboration saying, “Adhering to this core belief that runs across DMES, Design Media & Edutainment Solutions Pvt Ltd has its focus on the promising future of Indian media & entertainment industry. We believe that India as a nation is fast emerging as the prospective global giant in the field of animation, gaming, visual effects and film production getting ready to take the world by storm. And to be there successfully, one needs to be prepared in every manner to handle the challenges and the zeal to succeed. Therefore, we felt the importance of a professional degree in all of these creative subjects.”

He continued to say, “Mr. Ashish Kulkarni is our mentor and on the advisory board of DMES. Under his leadership, we were looking for the right kind of a university partnership to contribute our knowhow, knowledge and experience. These courses demand good infrastructure and facilities. We understand that a student deserves the best infrastructure to hone their skills at the highest level of perfection. Here at Vishwakarma University, we have the best of the facilities, visionary leaders and right infrastructure supported by our industry-driven course curriculum and faculty. Together, we will give nothing but the best for every aspiring student.”