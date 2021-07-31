Vaibhav More Films creates a cute friendship day video for POGO

Friendship is a thread that connects us all together. This line couldn’t have been depicted more beautifully than the 30 second clip made by Vaibhav More Films for kids broadcast channel, POGO. Well known in the advertising field for creating animated promos for television, the studio has once again won the audience’s heart with their sweet friendship day video. The 30 second video was created within a span of four days.

Talking about how was the idea of using ropes as an element in this video incorporated, Vaibhav More Films founder and director Vaibhav More shares, “The basic idea of using the thread was given by the POGO creative team – Girish Joshi, Roshan and Nisarg. However I came up the idea of showing two friends having fun. It’s like sharing a glimpse of our childhood memories in few situations.”

“As a child I have lived these moments, so I thought it’s a good opportunity to put it in action on the spot,” he further adds.

The video was animated by More with the sound being designed by Roto Shah.

Thanking the POGO team for giving him the freedom to create the video according to his discretion, a happy More said, “This is one of the pleasant experiences for me to relive my childhood in 30 sec. Even my three year old son really enjoyed this animation.”

Check out the video that will make you want to call your friends right away!