Nick brings new episodes, TV movies and exciting engagements for Diwali and Children’s Day

It’s time for festive celebrations but this year it’s going to be different owing to the pandemic and also because Children’s day and Diwali are falling on the same day!

Nickelodeon is all set to make sure that kids and their entire family enjoy the festive cheer through a host of exclusively crafted fun entertainment and engagement experiences. Kicking off the festive weekend, the fans will be gifted with an immersive and entertaining TV movie around their favourite toon – Shiva titled, Rise of the Techno Sapiens. The tele-movie will premiere on 14 November 2020 at 11:30 am only on Sonic will take kids on a roller coaster of action and adventure with the super kid Shiva.

Apart from the TV movies, Nick is set to offer a set of shows, episodes and entertainment experiences on television to make festivities even more exciting for kids with a host of category first and priceless experiences. At a recent virtual Round Table webinar, Viacom18 Hindi Mass Entertainment and the Kids TV Network head Nina Elavia Jaipuria revealed that they’ve planned exciting things for the young ones on the occasion of Diwali and Children’s Day. She said that the kids franchise will be launching new episodes, TV movies around Motu Patlu, watch and win contests, Nick Toon Hotline and many more.

Jaipuria stated at the Round Table webinar, “Our strategy at Nick is that we want to be everywhere and however the kids want to see us, our characters and want us to be a part of their enjoyment, regardless of the platform. So we are there on TV with amazing content, TV movies, on an app [Voot Kids], if they want to engage with us on social media and so on, we are there. For the Diwali as kids category usually plans in advance and we’re going to have a big one. We have new episodes, new stories, new movies and the latest TV movie on Shiva and exciting engagement options. And this is not just to invite just kids but investors, advertisers back on the channel.”

An engaging Nick Toon Hotline, an interactive Do Not Touch App, an exclusive chance to watch and win with Nick Shining Star and entertaining and fun festive greetings videos, to cherish and celebrate the season of happiness, and family time have been planned.

Here is a look at some of the marquee initiatives from Nickelodeon that is sure to make the festive season special for kids and families :

Nick Toon Hotline: Amidst a plethora of things, young minds fascinated are innocent, heartwarming conversations on phones, even if it is just about dialing any number and candidly talking their heart out. Keeping up with this zealous preoccupation, Nickelodeon, through its Nick Toon Hotline, provides children an opportunity to interact with some of their favourite Nick toons like Motu, Patlu, Rudra, Shiva, Gopal and Madhav and share their stories, secrets, jokes along with some fun conversations. While the kids are missing their playtime with friends, they will always have a friend in Nick, through #NickKiPakkiPromise. All a kid must do is dial a toll-free number and the IVRS system, and they will find their favorite toon on the other line!

Nick Shining Star: The excitement will be tenfold through the month of November, as the channel is presenting Nick Shining Star that will give kids a fun opportunity to be featured on-air with exciting prizes such as laptops that will be up for grabs while they enjoy tuning in to the world of Nick from 12 pm to 3 pm from Monday to Friday for some new episodes of their favourite Nicktoons!

An immersive AR experience with “‘Do Not Touch”: A visually majestic and enchanting experience never ceases to amaze the creative minds! This Children’s Day, Nickelodeon plans to take children through the world of augmented reality with a first of its kind immersive AR global app ‘Do Not Touch’ that will present users with an array of exciting games to choose from! Coupled with fun interactive characters and intriguing features, this on the go app will appeal to children of all ages and give them a chance to indulge in a joyful playtime! The app was a winner at the Clio awards, and is available to download on IOS and Android.

Additionally, Nick also launched a brand new horror comedy, Pinaki and Happy-The Bhoot Bandhus. Produced by Col. Rohit Kataria headed Tavrohi Animations, the show features rib tickling escapades of the recently introduced ‘Bhoot Bandhus’ as real world and the ‘Bhoot’ world come together.

All these offerings from the world of Nick are sure to set the perfect mood for a cheerful festive time for kids and their families.