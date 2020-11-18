New holiday-themed episodes heading to Disney

Disney+ is bringing in the holiday season with a bang. The streaming service has recently released a brand new collection titled Happy Holidays Collection and includes a variety of different live-action films, animated movies, Disney Channel and Disney Junior holiday episodes, and more.

The new original movie Godmothered is set to premiere on 4 December, while High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special, releases on 11 December.

The complete list of Disney+ Originals coming in for the season include LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special, Once Upon a Snowman, Noelle, Godmothered, High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special, On Pointe and Arendelle Castle Yule Log.

The holiday movies include Big, The Nutcracker and the Four Realms, Home Alone, Home Alone 2, Home Alone 3, The Santa Clause, The Santa Clause 2, The Santa Clause 3, Frozen, Frozen 2, The Muppet Christmas Carol, Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas, A Christmas Carol (2009), Mickey’s A Christmas Carol, Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas, Santa Paws 2, Miracle on 34th Street, Winnie The Pooh: A Very Merry Pooh Year, Disney’s Fairytale Weddings Holiday Magic, Decorating Disney Holiday Magic, Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas, Santa Buddies, The Ultimate Christmas Present, The Search for Santa Paws, One Magic Christmas, I’ll Be Home For Christmas, Good Luck Charlie: It’s Christmas!, Babes in Toyland, ‘Twas the Night, The Christmas Star, Full-Court Miracle, 12 Dates of Christmas, Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish, Olaf’s Frozen Adventure and Pluto’s Christmas Tree.

The Simpsons Christmas Episodes include Simpsons Roasting On An Open Fire (S1E1), Marge Be Not Proud (S7E11), Miracle on Evergreen Terrace (S9E10), Grift of the Magi (S11E9), Skinner’s Sense of Snow (S12E8), She of Little Faith (S13E6), Tis The Fifteenth Season (S15E7), Simpsons Christmas Stories (S17E9), Kill Gil, Volumes I & II (S18E9), The Burns and the Bees (S20E9), The Fight Before Christmas (S22E8), Holidays of Future Passed (S23E9), White Christmas Blues (S25E8), I Won’t Be Home for Christmas (S26E9), The Nightmare After Krustmas (S28E10), Tis the 30th Season (S30E10) and Bobby, It’s Cold Outside (S31E10).

America’s Funniest Home Videos Holiday episodes include The Jolly Old Fat Man, It’s Better to Receive, and Santa Claustrophobic (S13 E10), Santa Claus Versus the Easter Bunny, Not so Wise Men, and the Grinch who Gave Fake Lotto Tickets (S14 E8), Deck the Halls, Soggy Skateboarder, and Christmas Chaos (S15 E10), Not so Merry Christmas, Terror in Tinsel Town, and Bad Santa (S16 E7), Christmas Critters, Everyone’s a Kid at Christmas, and Practical Jokes (S17 E9), Old People Falling off of Boats versus Dogs Licking People in the Mouth (S17 E10), AFV: Holly Jolly Follies (S18 E9) and Christmas 2008 (S19 E8).

Holiday TV Episodes include That’s So Raven – Escape Clause (S1 E19), Even Stevens – Heck of a Hanukkah (S1 E15), Kim Possible – A Very Possible Christmas (S2 E13), The Proud Family – Seven Days of Kwanzaa (S1 E11), Suite Life of Zack and Cody – Christmas at the Tipton (S1 E21), Girl Meets World – Girl Meets Home for the Holidays (S1 E16) and Sonny with a Chance – A So Random Holiday Special (S2 E22).