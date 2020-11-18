Warner Bros. Games announces the launch of ‘Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate’

Warner Bros. Games has announced that Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate, a new edition of Mortal Kombat 11, is now available for PlayStation5, PlayStation4, PlayStation4 Pro, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One consoles, Nintendo Switch, PC and Stadia. Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate offers an expanded version of the critically acclaimed Mortal Kombat 11, which was honoured as Fighting Game of the Year at the 23rd D.I.C.E. Awards by the Academy of Interactive Arts and Sciences and Best Fighting Game of 2019 by IGN.

Developed by NetherRealm Studios, Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate provides the definitive Mortal Kombat 11 experience with the addition of Kombat Pack 2 featuring new playable fighters – Mileena, Rain and Rambo – along with the previously released Mortal Kombat 11 main game, Kombat Pack 1 and Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Expansion. Additionally, all Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate, Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Kollection and Mortal Kombat 11 main game owners and new buyers on PS4 or Xbox One consoles can download the PS5 or Xbox Series X|S version of their game at no additional cost. This upgrade is available now as part of a free content update delivering 4K dynamic resolution, enhanced visuals, improved loading times and more, accessible for PS5 or Xbox Series X|S console owners only.

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate is available now for $59.99 featuring all 37 playable fighters, story content and game modes, including:

Kombat Pack 2 – Newly added fighters Mileena, the hybrid Tarkatan and Edenian evil clone of Kitana; Rain, the royal Edenian demigod; and Rambo, the iconic Special Forces soldier featuring the voice and likeness of actor Sylvester Stallone, along with character skins inspired by the “First Blood,” “Rambo: First Blood Part II” and “Rambo III” films.

– Packed with content and game modes for all players incl. the critically acclaimed story campaign, custom character variation system, towers of time, friendships, stage fatalities and more. Plus, the signature roster of playable fighters, all equipped with unique fatalities that display devastatingly brutal cinematic visuals. PS5 Upgrade Available – All Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate , Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Kollection and Mortal Kombat 11 main game owners and new buyers on PS4 can download the PS5 version of their game at no additional cost, available now as part of a free content update delivering 4K dynamic resolution, enhanced visuals, improved loading times and more. Please note, this upgrade is only available for PS5 console owners.

Players who already own Mortal Kombat 11 can upgrade their experience through the following options: