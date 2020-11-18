Kimiko Glenn to voice ‘Baby Shark’

Nickelodeon has announced the voice cast for its new preschool series Baby Shark’s Big Show!. The 2D-animated series features an A-list cast which includes Kimiko Glenn (Orange Is the New Black) as the titular Baby, Luke Youngblood (Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone) as a pilot fish William, Natasha Rothwell (Insecure) as Mommy Shark, Eric Edelstein (We Bare Bears) as Daddy Shark, Debra Wilson (MADtv) as Grandma and Patrick Warburton (Family Guy) as Grandpa.

The 26 X 11 series will follow Baby Shark and his best friend William as they journey on fun-filled comedic adventures in their community of Carnivore Cove, make new friends and sing original catchy tunes along the way.

In Baby Shark’s Big Fishmas Special, the season’s hottest toy- Burpin’ Bubbz is at the top of Baby and William’s Fishmas wish lists, and when Santa Jaws goes missing, it’s up to them to save the holiday.

Baby Shark launched on YouTube in November 2015 and has since become a pop culture phenomenon, with over 7.1 billion views. With music, characters, story and dance all combined together, the song recorded a 20-week-streak on the Billboard Hot 100 and has also given rise to a viral trend #BabySharkChallenge, generating over one million cover videos around the globe.

The series which will feature with an original Christmas holiday special on 11 December, is executive produced by Gary ‘Doodles’ DiRaffaele (Breadwinners) and Tommy Sica (Breadwinners), with Whitney Ralls (My Little Pony: Equestria Girls) serving as co-executive producer. It is produced by Nickelodeon Animation Studio in Burbank, California, with production overseen by Nickelodeon Preschool senior vice president Eryk Casemiro.