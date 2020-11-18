US and India to contribute nearly 50 per cent of Disney+ subscriber base by 2025

The digital OTT industry has seen a significant boom over the last couple of years. With an overwhelming surge of users on streaming platforms, the global SVoD users are growing exponentially. Analyst firm Digital TV Research has predicted that five global platforms will have 678 million paying SVoD subscribers by 2025 based on September 2020 results.
While Disney+ has already garnered over 73 million subscribers, it is expected to add another 112 million subscribers between 2020 and 2025 to reach 194 million. The report also states that Netflix’s subscriber base will increase by 73 million.
Commenting on this, Digital TV Research principal analyst Simon Murray said, “Much of Disney+’s initial growth came from the US, mainly due to the attractive bundle of Disney+ with ESPN+ and Hulu. More recently, India’s Disney+ Hotstar subscriber count has rocketed due to its coverage of IPL cricket. The US and India will account for nearly half of Disney+’ subscriber base by 2025.”
The report further added that streaming giant Netflix will take its revenue up to $37 billion and its rival Disney+ will generate $13 billion in revenue by 2025, which is a lot lower than Netflix due to lower ARPUs charged in developing markets.