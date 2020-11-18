‘Trolls World Tour’ to release in India on 19 Nov. in English and Hindi

The Trolls are back for another adventure and this time, around the world! Trolls World Tour is releasing on big screens in India tomorrow, 19 November.

Its the sequel to DreamWorks Animation’s 2016 musical hit, Trolls. Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake return for an adventure that will take them beyond what they’ve known before. Poppy (Kendrick) and Branch (Timberlake) discover that there are six different Troll tribes scattered over six different lands and devoted to six different kinds of music: Funk, Country, Techno, Classical, Pop and Rock. Their world is about to get a lot bigger and a whole lot louder.

The synopsis further explains: A member of hard-rock royalty, Queen Barb (Rachel Bloom), aided by her father King Thrash (Ozzy Osbourne), wants to destroy all other kinds of music to let rock reign supreme. With the fate of the world at stake, Poppy and Branch, along with their friends — Biggie (James Corden), Chenille (Caroline Hjelt), Satin (Aino Jawo), Cooper (Ron Funches) and Guy Diamond (Kunal Nayyar) — set out to visit all the other lands to unify the Trolls in harmony against Barb, who’s looking to upstage them all.

This feature film on a popular animated franchise will release in cinemas across the country in English and Hindi, after seven months of its premiere in the US due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Universal Pictures adopted a game-changing approach to Trolls World Tour‘s global release back in April, putting the film in cinemas and on digital rental platforms (except India) on the same day.

With theatres now reopened across most of India including Maharashtra with the largest number of screens, Universal Pictures India jumped to this golden opportunity to release Trolls World Tour. The animated musical has been available for pre-order on DVD and Blu-ray a long time now, but it seems that the wait will continue with the film now heading to theatres.

Alongside, Universal Pictures India has released new trailers for Trolls World Tour in English and Hindi. It will be available in 2D, IMAX and 4DX.

Trolls World Tour is directed by Walt Dohrn, who was a co-director on Trolls, and is produced by returning producer Gina Shay. The film is co-directed by David P. Smith and co-produced by Kelly Cooney Cilella, both of whom worked on the first Trolls.

Trolls World Tour will also feature original music by Justin Timberlake, who earned an Oscar nomination for his song for 2016’s Trolls – Can’t Stop the Feeling! and a score by Theodore Shapiro.

Voice cast members of the different musical tribes are one the largest and most acclaimed groups of musical talent ever assembled for an animated film. From the land of Funk are Mary J. Blige, George Clinton and Anderson Paak. Representing Country is Kelly Clarkson as Delta Dawn, with Sam Rockwell as Hickory and Flula Borg as Dickory. J Balvin brings Reggaeton, while Ester Dean adds to the Pop tribe.

Anthony Ramos brings the beat in Techno and Jamie Dornan covers smooth Jazz. World-renowned conductor and violinist Gustavo Dudamel appears as Trollzart and Charlyne Yi as Pennywhistle from the land of Classical. And Kenan Thompson raps as a hip-hop newborn Troll named Tiny Diamond.