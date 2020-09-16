Netflix drops ‘Mighty Little Bheem’ season three trailer

Netflix has released the trailer of Mighty Little Bheem season three, slated to be streaming 18 September onwards.

A preschool spin-off series based on the kids favourite Chhota Bheem, Mighty Little Bheem revolves around infant Bheem’s childhood adventures with his human and animal friends. A Netflix Original, the series is produced by Green Gold Animation and directed by Green Gold founder-CEO Rajiv Chilaka.

The new trailer reveals baby Bheem continuing with his mischievous antics and winning over people with his charm and solving their problems. The characterisation and setting of the third season, as unveiled in the trailer, looks promising.

In October 2019, the global streaming giant greenlit the third season after its first two seasons went on to become a huge success. In fact, it became the first homegrown Indian animated show to become a global hit. Mighty Little Bheem also topped Netflix’s ‘What we Watched in 2019′ show list. It was viewed by 27 million households outside India, as Netflix co-founder, co-CEO Reed Hastings mentioned in the HT Leadership Summit 2019.

The 3D animated series has surely put Indian animation and local IPs on the global content map. Mighty Little Bheem has proved itself to be at par with preschool/kids content of international standards. Targeted at pre-schoolers from two to six years of age, the episodes range between five to six minutes and is a silent slapstick adventure comedy featuring the strong, brave and intelligent infant Bheem. He travels through his hometown and finds himself (along with his friends) on crazy adventures. He’s a toddler aged 15 months and cannot talk but keeps everyone on their toes.