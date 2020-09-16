DreamWorks to develop Thomas Lennon’s ‘Ronan Boyle’

Screenwriter Thomas Lennon (The Night at the Museum films) made his debut in the world of young adult novels last year with the book Ronan Boyle and the Bridge of Riddles. The New York Times bestseller is now being developed as an animated adventure-fantasy movie through DreamWorks Animation.

The story follows Ronan Boyle, an awkward Irish teen, who sets out to prove his parents’ innocence when they are accused wrongly of a theft. On the way he faces supernatural incidents, including leprechauns, goblins, trolls and other creatures from the Celtic mythology.

Bridge of Riddles was then followed by a second instalment, Ronan Boyle and the Swamp of Certain Death, in March this year. The book titles were illustrated by John Hendrix.

Lennon will be writing the script based on his book series. Irish director Fergal Reilly will be directing the movie as part of an overall deal with the studio. Reilly has directed The Angry Birds Movie and has done storyboarding for Sony’s Hotel Transylvania, The Smurfs and Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs, Disney’s Pooh’s Heffalump Movie and Warner Bros.’ Osmosis Jones, The Iron Giant and Space Jam. He is also attached to direct Pete & Goat.