‘Riverdance: The Animated Adventure’ reveals its cast

Original new animated feature, Riverdance: The Animated Adventure has revealed an impressive voice cast for the movie, which includes Emmy, BAFTA and Grammy Award winners.

Pierce Brosnan (James Bond, Mama Mia) leads the cast as King of the Megaloceros Giganteus, along with actors, John Kavanagh (Vikings, Alexander), and Brendan Gleeson (Mr. Mercedes, Harry Potter), comedy players Lilly Singh, (host of NBC’s, A Little Late with Lilly Singh), Jermaine Fowler (Coming 2 America), Pauline McLynn (Father Ted) and Aisling Bea (This Way Up), and two rising stars, Sam Hardy, an Irish actor, who voices 12-year-old Keegan, and Hannah Herman Cortes, a Spanish actress, voicing 12-year-old Moya.

“The breadth and depth of the comedic and dramatic talent of this cast resonates with every line,” said director Dave Rosenbaum. “Their vast experiences and wild imaginations delivered brilliantly nuanced performances which will thrill their fans and charm new audiences.”

Riverdance: The Animated Adventure is inspired by the hit global stage show (originally produced by Moya Doherty). The film follows an Irish boy named Keegan and a Spanish girl named Moya as they journey into the mythical world of the Megaloceros Giganteus, where they learn to appreciate Riverdance as a celebration of life.

“This beautiful story brings Riverdance into a new and exciting phase, one which will allow families to enjoy the spectacle together. It reinforces the deep connection of Riverdance to Irish culture both at home and across the globe, and one which introduces Riverdance to a new, young audience many of whom will be experiencing Riverdance for the first time,” said Doherty.

The movie features an original music score written by Grammy winner Bill Whelan. It combines the main themes from his original stage show score with new arrangements. It was recorded remotely during the lockdown, with all the members of the orchestra situated in different locations. The 73-piece orchestra played in a socially distanced manner within one large studio at Synchron Stage in Vienna.

Irish musician, Lyra, performs a brand-new song, Light Me Up, which she co-wrote with Whelan. “It was important for this score which combines rhythmic complexity and emotional impact, to have the orchestra in one room together. I was very lucky to find that location in Vienna, and to have at our disposal some of the finest musicians in that historically musical city,” said Whelan in a statement.

The film was written by Dave Rosenbaum and Tyler Werrin and is directed by Rosenbaum and Eammon Butler. It is co-produced by Aniventure and River Productions.