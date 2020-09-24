LAIKA appoints Park Circus as worldwide repertory sales agent for film portfolio

American animation studio LAIKA has signed a deal with Park Circus which appoints it as repertory sales representative for the studio’s library of award winning films.

The announcement comes as LAIKA celebrates its 15th anniversary.

“Laika is known for its unique approach to filmmaking, enhancing the artisanal stop-motion technique with technological innovations,” said Laika chief marketing officer and SVP of operations David Burke. “Similarly, Park Circus takes a bespoke approach to its library of films, introducing each film to entirely new audiences by drawing upon its curatorial judgment and keen marketing savvy. We’re thrilled to align our missions and to start working together to bring Laika’s storytelling to even larger numbers of movie fans around the world.”

The agreement covers the studio’s full back catalog across all global territories with some exceptions and includes includes Missing Link, Kubo and the Two Strings, The Boxtrolls, ParaNorman and Coraline, all of which were nominated for Oscars.

Park Circus CEO Mark Hirzberger-Taylor added, “We at Park Circus could not be more delighted to be working with Laika and their award-winning library of films, particularly at a time of such challenge for our industry. As huge fans of their wonderfully innovative and original film-making style, we cannot wait to apply the unique Park Circus treatment to Laika’s incredible catalogue, bringing much-needed joy and cinematic brilliance to audiences worldwide.”

Park Circus reps library rights for more than 25,000 classic films and contemporary titles.