PokerBaazi and Friendicoes join hands to help feed Delhi’s stray animals

Amidst the ongoing global pandemic, Friendicoes, Delhi’s animal shelter, has collaborated with PokerBaazi, to provide crucial aid to stray animals who have been left unattended during the crisis. This initiative is a part of the #FeltsForStrays campaign that was started by PokerBaazi on 24 March 2020 and is continuing to feed and provide aid to stray animals.

PokerBaazi co-founder and COO Anirudh Chaudhry came forward to spearhead this campaign for stray animals and said, “I have always been an animal lover and wanted to do something for the animals that have been left to fend for themselves and I realised that these innocent souls were overlooked upon in this unprecedented time of crisis. While everybody is dealing with their own share of struggles, stray animals too are being impacted by the shutdown as earlier they could find food in a bustling busy city. The PokerBaazi community is fortunate enough to be in a position to make a sizable impact and when we came to know about Friendicoes, we were eager to help out. We were delighted to know that we were able to become a part of a concert campaign dedicated to helping out these voiceless animals and will continue to do whatever we can in the future.

Under this drive, the associated companies have been providing food to about 600 stray dogs, cows, monkeys and horses on a daily basis around the streets of New Delhi.

Friendicoes vice president Geeta Seshamani said, “We are living in a really challenging situation and the world is witnessing a crisis like never before. We often ignore other creatures who are co-existing with us on this planet and are dependent on us. We are really grateful to PokerBaazi.com for being cognizant about the needs of stray animals around the city and extending the required support. We are positive that this initiative will help us spread awareness about the cause and thereby inspire many others to help the ones in need.”

With a contribution of over 10 lakhs made by the PokerBaazi community to support the cause, this campaign has helped the homeless animals who were struggling to meet their daily food requirements.

Friendicoes president Mandy Seth further added, ‘’Our teams try their best to cover as many streets in Delhi as possible from Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, to Netaji Nagar, Sarojini Nagar, Devli Khanpur, Sarai Kale Khan, I.T.O, etc. We find hungry animals at the railway stations, madies, and many other commercial places that have been shut down at the moment. Fortunately, we have now found many courageous dog feeders who have started coming out in the street and we plan to continue our commitment till the situation is back to normal again.’’

PokerBaazi has also tied up with DYWA during the initial lockdown period and raised around Rs 10 Lakhs by organising a special tournament series on the app to support the underprivileged section of our society by providing assistance and relief in a multitude of different spaces.