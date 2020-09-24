Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik joins forces with BLITZPOKER for Blitz Premier League

To celebrate the ongoing cricket carnival in India, Dan Bilzerian’s official poker room, BLITZPOKER, has joined hands with renowned Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik for Blitz Premier League (BPL). Dinesh Karthik is a wicket keeper-batsman of the Indian cricket team and the current captain of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the ongoing IPL 2020.

BPL, an online poker tournament has started the 45-days long event which will have tourneys and giveaways worth Rs 50 Lacs for both new and existing BLITZPOKER players.

Commenting on their partnership with Dinesh Karthik, internet royalty, Dan Bilzerian said, “It is absolutely thrilling to have a cricketer of Dinesh Karthik’s caliber join our ranks for this upcoming tournament. I would like to welcome him to the party and we are quite excited about this collaboration. I would also like to wish him the best for all his upcoming matches as he leads his team. Karthik personifies the hard work and dedication needed to master the game of poker. Blitz Premier League is our way of celebrating India’s passion for cricket while also celebrating the game of skill, with poker. We look forward to, once again, witnessing the passion and love for the game of poker that we’ve come to expect from the Indian poker community.”

BPL is hosting daily BPL Striker tournaments worth Rs 75,000 prize pool. Players can participate in the tournament with a buy-in (investment) of only Rs 110.

Talking about his association with Blitz Premier League, Dinesh Karthik said, “Like cricket, poker requires a particular set of skills. These skills require a lot of dedication, hard work and practice to master. Blitz Premier League is a unique online poker tournament which will definitely excite the poker fans. My partnership with BLITZPOKER is my way of extending my support towards the game, and my respect for the players.”

All new members joining during this period will also stand to benefit from exciting offers on their first deposits. New users on the app will get a free ticket to the Rs 75K GTD daily BPL Striker tournament.

Blitz Premier League also includes BPL Bonanza wherein players get a chance to win endless merchandise, claim amazing deposit offers and an exciting deal for all new sign-ups during this cricket season.