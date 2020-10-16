Kim Kardashian West, Yara Shahidi to lend their voices for ‘PAW Patrol: The Movie’

The upcoming feature adaptation PAW Patrol: The Movie of Nickelodeon’s popular animated show of the same name has announced its voice cast, and it features a star-studded ensemble.

Kim Kardashian West, Iain Armitage (Young Sheldon), Jimmy Kimmel, Yara Shahidi (Black-ish), Dax Shepard (Bless This Mess), Marsai Martin (Black-ish), Tyler Perry, Randall Park (Fresh Off the Boat), and Will Brisbin (Forbidden Playground) are lending their voices to the animated film.

The series is about a young boy named Ryder who leads a crew of search-and-rescue dogs that work together on missions to protect the community of Adventure Bay. The film, described as “the biggest ‘Paw Patrol’ story ever” follows Ryder and the pups to Adventure City, where they’re called to stop Mayor Humdinger from turning the bustling metropolis into a state of chaos.

The movie is being directed by animation veteran Cal Brunker (Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature, Escape From Planet Earth). Spin Master Entertainment executive vice president Jennifer Dodge is the producer. Executive producers are Spin Master co-founder and co-CEO Ronnen Harary, Spin Master executive vice president of strategic partnership and franchise development Adam Beder, and Peter Schlessel.

The film is in production with the cast and crew collaborating remotely.

The movie is the first of several feature films in the works by the Spin Master Entertainment division. The series, which premiered in 2013, airs in over 160 countries in 30 languages. It has been renewed for an eighth season. The movie project was first unveiled in February. Paramount is releasing the movie in theaters on 20 August next year.